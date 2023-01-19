HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla Could Add More Colours To Its Electric Model Range

Tesla could add more colours to its electric model range

US EV giant Tesla has been expanding the number of vehicles it makes, the number of trim levels associated with them, and now it plans to make offer more paint colours, one of the aspect on the carmaker's electric model range that has otherwise remain limited over the years. The company's design chief, Franz von Holzhausen, during a podcast, when asked if American customers could look forward to any more colors in the near future, said that they could.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jan 2023, 10:41 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of Tesla logo used for representational purpose only (AFP)
File photo of Tesla logo used for representational purpose only (AFP)
File photo of Tesla logo used for representational purpose only (AFP)
File photo of Tesla logo used for representational purpose only

Holzhausen, talking about more colour options on the Tesla model range during the interview, said, “Wait and see." The question about the colours on Tesla vehicles was inspired by the Model Y, which recently started production in Germany. The units of Model Y get only two paint colors - Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red. Despite only being produced at its Berlin plant, though, the colors were developed in the US, according to von Holzhausen.

Also Read : Tesla, BYD team up to invest in this country's electric vehicle industry

While explaining the process of colour development for its models, the design boss said that the colors are developed with a team, and they are then evolved with ample testing and development. "That doesn’t necessarily mean that the colors will be used here, though. The ultimate arbiter, according to the designer, is CEO Elon Musk, who has “the final say," Holzhausen said.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Even though the design boss' answer about more colours on Tesla seemed a bit non-committal, there seems that there is hope for potential Tesla customers who wish that they could get a vehicle in a broader range of colors.

With challenges around production a continued issue for Tesla—such that the company has brought the man who got its Chinese plant up and running to the US to lead global production— it won't be surprising that the automaker is averse to introducing new complications.

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2023, 10:39 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Trending this Week

A number of globally-acclaimed car models - like this Toyota bZ4X electric car - are on display at Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023 officially starts tomorrow: How to book tickets, reach venue
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars have been temporarily banned in Delhi due to rise in air pollution.
Delhi bans BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars again. Here is why
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA is all about new looks, electrified powertrain
2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA is all about new looks, electrified powertrain
Maruti Suzuki begins Grand Vitara exports to Latin America from India plant
Maruti Suzuki begins Grand Vitara exports to Latin America from India plant
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
Tesla could add more colours to its electric model range
Tesla could add more colours to its electric model range
2023 Mercedes CLA unveiled with electrified engine. Should it return to India?
2023 Mercedes CLA unveiled with electrified engine. Should it return to India?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city