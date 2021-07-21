Tesla all-electric Semi truck set to hit production lines. Yes, finally

After numerous delays in timelines, Tesla Semi electric truck may finally get to hit production lines. It has been recently reported in the US media that the Tesla electric truck is nearing production phase at Tesla's facility in Nevada and while there still isn't a firm timeline when deliveries would start, this in itself could be a watershed moment in the trucking business.

Moving past doubters, a long list that even included Bill Gates, Tesla has pushed forward with plans of driving out an all-electric truck that may boast of long-range capabilities as well as have the performance credentials to tackle a wide variety of terrains and climatic conditions. The class 8 truck with a capacity of over 32,000 kilos, the Tesla Semi may be eventually offered with two range options - 480 kms and 800 kms.

(Also read: Bill Gates ‘has no clue’ about powering electric trucks, says Tesla's Elon Musk)

Electrek reports now, quoting sources, that the drive axle production line is ready and that the general assembly line is in its final test phase before allowing actual production.

There are a number of reasons why Tesla Semi production and eventual launch could be a cornerstone in the automotive world. If the electric truck backs its claims, it could be a capable option for long-distance hauling while significantly bringing down operating costs vis-a-vis trucks running on diesel or gasoline (petrol). Besides the obvious benefit of being environment friendly, the Tesla Semi could have impressive storage and towing capacities too.

Little wonder then that some of the biggest corporations in the world have already confirmed that they are looking forward to inducting Tesla Semi units into their fleet. The list includes PepsiCo, Walmart, food distributor Sysco and DHL, among others.