Tata Tiago EV becomes official partner of Indian Premier League 2023

Tata Motors on Thursday announced that the Tiago EV has become the official partner of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With this, the automaker has expanded its association with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the sixth consecutive year. Using this platform, the company aims to increase the awareness of electric vehicles (EVs).
The 2023 version of the IPL is scheduled to begin on March 31.