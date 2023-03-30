Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Tiago EV becomes official partner of Indian Premier League 2023

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 30 Mar 2023, 17:19 PM
Tata Motors on Thursday announced that the Tiago EV has become the official partner of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With this, the automaker has expanded its association with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the sixth consecutive year. Using this platform, the company aims to increase the awareness of electric vehicles (EVs).

Tata Tiago EV

The 2023 version of the IPL is scheduled to begin on March 31.

First Published Date: 30 Mar 2023, 17:19 PM IST
