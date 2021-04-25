In an attempt to curb the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic, Tamil Nadu has announced a slew of new restrictions in the state that will come into effect from April 26, Monday. The state has also joined other states like Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh in implementing weekend lockdowns and has announced a complete lockdown in the state on Sundays, with exemption for essential services.

As per the new restrictions, all beauty parlours, salons, spas, barber shops, cinema halls, auditoriums, gyms, sports academies, shopping complexes and malls will remain closed in the state. In hotels, restaurants and tea shops, only takeaways will be allowed.

All places of worship will also remain closed for the public. The number of people attending a wedding ceremony has been restricted to a maximum of 50 people while the number of people allowed in a funeral has been restricted to 25 people.

Passengers traveling to Tamil Nadu from other states, except for Puducherry, will need to apply for e-pass through the government portal. Apart from these restrictions, night curfews from 10 pm to 4 am with continue to be observed.

Provisional and vegetables shops will be open with only 50% customers at one time. Cabs will be allowed to ferry only a total of three passengers excluding the driver while auto rickshaws will be allowed to carry two passengers excluding the driver. Private and government bus services will be functional but passengers will not be allowed to travel while standing. E-commerce services will also be allowed.

All companies and work establishments can continue to function by following the existing Covid-19 guideline and protocols. People traveling to and from workplaces will need to carry their ID cards.

All overseas travelers coming into the state via plane/ vessel will have to register on eregister.tnega.org.

On Sunday morning, India witnessed 349,691 fresh infections across the country in the last 24 hours, crossing the three-lakh mark for the fourth straight day in a row.