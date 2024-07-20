HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Stellantis Forks Out $190 Million In Us Fuel Economy Fines

Stellantis forks out $190 million in US fuel-economy fines

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 20 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Stellantis NV paid $190 million in civil penalties in the first half of 2024 for failing to meet US fuel efficiency standards, filings with regulators
...
Image used for representational purposes only. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) (AP)
Image used for representational purposes only. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Stellantis NV paid $190 million in civil penalties in the first half of 2024 for failing to meet US fuel efficiency standards, filings with regulators showed.

The company paid $78 million fines for its 2020 model year lineup and another $112 million for its 2019 model year, according to documents posted Friday on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Altroz Cng (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz CNG
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconCNG
₹ 7.55 - 10.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 87.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X4
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 96.20 Lakhs
Compare
Bmw X3 M40i (HT Auto photo)
BMW X3 M40i
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 86.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift
Engine Icon1499 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 17 - 22 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

The latter was the second $112 million payment the company has made for its 2019 shortfall. The first was paid in May last year.

Stellantis didn’t respond to a request for comments.

The federal agency sets annual benchmarks for fleetwide miles-per-gallon rates. Manufacturers that fail to meet the requirements can either buy credits from electric-vehicle makers like Tesla Inc. or pay civil penalties similar to ones made by Stellantis.

First Published Date: 20 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST
TAGS: Stellantis

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.