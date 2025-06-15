Skoda India plans to bolster pre-owned car business, targets double sales volume

Skoda is aiming to scale up its pre-owned car sales business. The affordable premium car manufacturer that has witnessed significant success with the Skoda Kylaq and Skoda Kushaq SUVs now aims to ramp up its revenue in the Indian passenger vehicle market. In an attempt to achieve that target, the Volkswagen AG -owned Czech car manufacturer is now targeting to increase its efforts in both the new and used car segments, as revealed by a top executive of the company.

Skoda India is targeting to set up more outlets, especially in lower tier cities as well as ramp up its pre-owned car sales business to increase its market share and revenue.

Skoda India, which sold around 36,000 units of passenger vehicles in the country in 2024, expects that its SUV portfolio, which includes models like Kylaq, Kushaq and Kodiaq, will push its sales volume and market share in the country. In order to achieve that target, Skoda is planning to bolster its sales network as well, especially in the lower-tier cities alongside the top-tier cities.

Speaking about the auto company's strategy, Skoda Auto India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said that the company ended last year with less than one per cent market share, which has now increased to 1.8 per cent in the domestic passenger vehicle market. "We expect it to be in the range of 2.5-3 per cent by the end of this year," Gupta said, while also adding, "We are looking to more than double our volumes this year. Our compact SUV will play a significant role, and in parallel, we are also expanding our sales network. Besides, we are also streamlining our product mix."

Gupta also noted that the auto company aims to end the current year with around 350 sales outlets from 296 touch points across the country. These outlets will be set up across 200 cities in India. Currently, Skoda has a presence across 165 cities in the country. The Skoda official noted that currently 60-65 per cent of the company's sales network is based in the semi-urban areas.

Gupta noted that from a ranking of 11th in the passenger vehicle segment, the company has now improved its position to seventh. "We would like to hold on to this position. Kylaq is going to play a pivotal role in the company's growth story," he noted.

Gupta further stated that in order to scale up volumes, Skoda will scale up its pre-owned business this year, with a focus on many first-time buyers from the semi-urban areas to get into its fold. "If you want to grow the new car business, one needs to make its pre-owned business very strong...right now, almost 80 per cent of our facilities are equipped to handle certified pre-owned cars. Our network currently does around 3,000 cars a year..idea is to scale it up by almost three times by the end of this year," Gupta said.

