Seven killed in collision between truck and car in Gujarat's Patdi

Seven people were killed when a truck and a car collided with each other in Gujarat's Patdi on Saturday morning.

News agency ANI quoted a police official as saying that seven were confirmed dead in the tragic accident. The visuals from the scene of the incident showed a heavily-damaged car with the bonnet crumpled well past the A-pillar. The door of the vehicle had come off while even the roof suffered extensive damage. The truck too had some damage on the driver's side grille and bumper area.

The extent of damage to both vehicles indicates that the collision is most likely to have taken place at high speeds.

Local police officials are investigating the incident.