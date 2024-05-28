HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Second Phase Of Mumbai Coastal Road To Be Opened By June 10: Cm Eknath Shinde

Second phase of Mumbai Coastal Road to be opened by June 10: CM Eknath Shinde

By: PTI
| Updated on: 28 May 2024, 19:57 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
CM Shinde also inspected a leakage at the southbound tunnel at Marine Drive end, which is a part of the first phase of the coastal road inaugurated in
...
Mumbai Coastal Road
The second phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road between Worli and Marine Drive will open by June 10, which will include the new connector for the Bandra Worli Sea Link (HT_PRINT)
Mumbai Coastal Road
The second phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road between Worli and Marine Drive will open by June 10, which will include the new connector for the Bandra Worli Sea Link

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said the second phase of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive will be opened by June 10. Shinde also inspected a leakage at the southbound tunnel at Marine Drive end, which is a part of the first phase of the coastal road inaugurated in March.

Talking to reporters after the inspection, the chief minister said there were leakages in two to three expansion joints of the coastal road, and they will be plugged using polymer grouting.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Harley-davidson Road Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
Engine Icon1868.0 cc Mileage Icon16.3 kmpl
₹ 34.99 - 40.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw K 1600 Gtl (HT Auto photo)
BMW K 1600 GTL
Engine Icon1649.0 cc Mileage Icon16.9 kmpl
₹ 28.75 - 33 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Challenger (HT Auto photo)
Indian Challenger
Engine Icon1768 cc Mileage Icon18 kmpl
₹ 36.97 - 39.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Roadmaster Classic (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Roadmaster Classic
Engine Icon1811.0 cc Mileage Icon15.0 kmpl
₹ 37.31 - 39.25 Lakhs
View Details
Indian Springfield Dark Horse (HT Auto photo)
Indian Springfield Dark Horse
Engine Icon1890.0 cc Mileage Icon20.0 kmpl
₹ 28.57 Lakhs
Compare
Harley-davidson Street Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
Engine Icon1868.0 cc Mileage Icon16.3 kmpl
₹ 31.99 - 37.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Shinde said he has also suggested polymer grouting on all 25 joints on each side of the tunnel to avoid water seepage even during monsoon.

CM Eknath Shinde Mumbai Coastal Road
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani during their inspection of the Coastal Road Tunnel where a water leakage was reported, in Mumbai (PTI)
CM Eknath Shinde Mumbai Coastal Road
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani during their inspection of the Coastal Road Tunnel where a water leakage was reported, in Mumbai (PTI)

The repair work will not impact the vehicular movement on the coastal road, and motorists won't be inconvenienced, he said.

The chief minister said the second phase of the coastal road from Marine Drive to Worli will be thrown open to traffic by June 10.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray said the coastal road would have been completed and opened to citizens by December 2023 if the MVA had been in power.

"However, after the corrupt regime toppled our regime, they slowed down the work and worked on cost escalation," Thackeray said in a post on 'X'.

He further claimed that the first phase was inaugurated in haste to get credit for the project before the elections and said the MVA would probe the delay when it forms the government.

The work on the ambitious coastal road project started on October 13, 2018, and its projected cost is 12,721 crore.

First Published Date: 28 May 2024, 19:57 PM IST
TAGS: chief Mumbai Coastal Road Coastal Road Eknath Shinde Mumbai Roads

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.