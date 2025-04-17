Satellite-based highway toll collection system likely to start this month. What it means for FASTag users

The possibility of satellite-based toll collection system implementation in India has been making headlines for quite some time. Now it seems the system will be implemented soon. Earlier this week, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, hinted that this system will roll out within 15 days or so, which has fuelled speculation that the government would introduce the new toll collection technology by the end of April 2025.

Dubbed as Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), the new toll collection system will gradually replace the existing FASTag-based toll collection technology. Gadkari has stated that once the new system starts rolling out across the country, the physical toll booths will be removed in a phased manner. However, he didn't reveal which highway will receive the GNSS first. At present, the trials for this new technology are underway, with the Bengaluru-Mysore and Panipat-Hisar national highways currently equipped with GNSS capabilities.

FASTag has significantly reduced the travelling time for motorists. The technology has reduced the waiting time at toll plazas. The upcoming satellite-based toll collection system claims to be further reducing the travel time, as with this, motorists will not be required to stop at toll plazas.

GNSS was initially expected to roll out on April 1. However, there was a delay in the implementation of this technology. It was decided to put on hold the rollout of a GNSS highway toll collection system and wait for India to activate its own constellation of navigation satellites for a more accurate system.

GNSS toll collection: How will it work?

The GNSS system leverages GPS and GPS-Aided GEO Augmented Navigation (GAGAN) to accurately track vehicles and charge the users based on the actual distance travelled on highways. Unlike the current FASTag-based toll system, which relies on fixed toll booths for charging a flat fee regardless of distance, GNSS offers a more flexible approach. This new system is expected to minimise toll evasion and prevent users from being overcharged.

Under this new system, vehicle locations will be precisely monitored using GNSS, and toll charges will be automatically deducted from a digital wallet linked to their account based on the distance driven. The vehicles will come equipped with an Onboard Unit (OBD) device, which will connect with the satellite and inform the server about the location of the vehicle.

Initially, the GNSS system will work alongside the existing FASTag infrastructure, with select toll lanes at the toll plazas modified to support the new technology. As the adoption increases, entire toll plazas will be upgraded to GNSS compatibility.

