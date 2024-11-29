Looking for the most VFM bike under 1 lakh? Here's five you can consider

Nov 29, 2024

The Bajaj Pulsar N125 starts at 94,707 and goes up to 98,707 and is a stylish choice

 The N125 comes with a 125 cc engine which makes close to 12 bhp and 11 Nm of torque 

The Hero Xtreme 125R costs 95,000 for the IBS variant and 99,500 for ABS 

It has a 125 cc engine that makes 11.4 bhp and 10.5 Nm of torque and bears a distinct look

The Honda SP 125 is the most affordable at 87,468 with drum brakes or Rs 91,468 for the disc brake variant

The TVS Raider starts at starts at 85,000 and the top-spec is listed at  1,04,471

It has six variants and is powered by a 125 cc unit making 11.2 bhp and 11.75 Nm of torque

The Bajaj Freedom starts at 89,997 and goes up to 1.09 lakh for the top-spec

This is the only CNG bike in the world and makes 9.3 bhp and 9.7 Nm of torque
