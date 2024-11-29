Looking for the most VFM bike under 1 lakh? Here's five you can consider

The Bajaj Pulsar N125 starts at ₹94,707 and goes up to ₹98,707 and is a stylish choice
The N125 comes with a 125 cc engine which makes close to 12 bhp and 11 Nm of torque
The Hero Xtreme 125R costs ₹95,000 for the IBS variant and ₹99,500 for ABS
It has a 125 cc engine that makes 11.4 bhp and 10.5 Nm of torque and bears a distinct look
The Honda SP 125 is the most affordable at ₹87,468 with drum brakes or Rs 91,468 for the disc brake variant
The TVS Raider starts at starts at ₹85,000 and the top-spec is listed at ₹1,04,471
It has six variants and is powered by a 125 cc unit making 11.2 bhp and 11.75 Nm of torque
The Bajaj Freedom starts at ₹89,997 and goes up to ₹1.09 lakh for the top-spec
This is the only CNG bike in the world and makes 9.3 bhp and 9.7 Nm of torque