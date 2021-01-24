Republic Day 2021: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

The Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory, asking the public to avoid a number of routes till the Republic Day parade is over on January 26.

"There would be elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place for smooth conduct of the parade and tableaux along with respective routes," the advisory said.

A number of roads will be restricted for few hours in order to conduct smooth passage of the parade. No traffic will be allowed at Vijay Chowk from 6:00 pm on January 25 till the parade is over.

As per the traffic police, no cross traffic on Rajpath intersections will be allowed on January 25 from 11 pm onwards till the parade is conducted.

It informed that metro services will remain available at all stations during the Republic Day Parade. However, boarding and deboarding of some stations would not be permitted.

While boarding and deboarding will not be allowed from 5 am till 12 noon at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan metro stations, in Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course), Patel Chowk and ITO, the boarding and de-boarding will not be allowed from 8:45 am to 12 noon on January 26.

"In case any unidentified object or suspicious person is seen, information must be conveyed to the nearest policeman on duty," it added.

