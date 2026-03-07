Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto News Portronics Launches Tune Prime Wireless Carplay And Android Auto Adapter At 11,999

Portronics Tune Prime wireless adapter launched at 11,999

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 07 Mar 2026, 08:24 am
  • Portronics launches Tune Prime wireless adapter in India, enabling wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with built-in 4G connectivity, streaming apps, and GPS navigation.

Portronics Tune Prime wireless adapter enables wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto while adding streaming apps and built-in 4G connectivity.

Portronics has launched ‘Tune Prime’, a wireless adapter designed to convert factory-installed wired infotainment systems into a wireless setup. The device is priced at 11,999 and is offered with a six-month warranty.

The Tune Prime is designed for vehicles that already support wired Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Once connected to the car’s USB port, the adapter enables wireless connectivity between the smartphone and the infotainment system, allowing users to access apps, calls, and navigation without plugging in a cable.

Also Read : Portronics CarPower One inverter charger review: A useful car camping gadget

Built-in internet connectivity

One of the key highlights of the device is a built-in 4G SIM slot, which allows it to connect to the internet independently. This means users can stream content, access apps, and stay connected without relying on their phone’s hotspot.

Hardware and performance

The adapter is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This hardware setup is intended to support smooth app performance and faster loading times.

Entertainment and navigation

Users can access streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and YouTube directly on the vehicle’s infotainment screen. The device also includes built-in GPS and supports navigation through Google Maps.

Also Read : Portronics Mopcop 4 car vacuum cleaner review: Does it worth buying and keeping in your car?

Design and additional features

The Tune Prime features a matte black finish with a multi-colour LED ring. It also supports Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi hotspot capability, and AI voice assistance, allowing users to control navigation, calls, and media functions more conveniently.

What do you get in the box?

The retail package includes the Tune Prime adapter, two USB cables, and a user manual, allowing users to install the device through a simple plug-and-play setup.

How to buy it?

The device is being sold through the brand’s official website as well as e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, along with select offline retail stores across India.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2026, 08:24 am IST
TAGS: Portronics carplay android auto
