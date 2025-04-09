Steelbird SBH-64 ZIP half faced helmet launched at 999. Check details

Steelbird Helmets has launched the SBH-64 ZIP, a new BIS-certified half-face helmet, starting at a price of ₹999. The half-face helmet is available in ten-plus color options and features three sizes: M (580mm), L (600mm), and XL (620mm).

Geared for city riders, it is said to combine safety, comfort, and style, all in one streamlined design. It gets a high-impact ABS shell, multi-layered EPS core, and quick-release buckle system for convenience. The BIS (IS 4151:2015) certified helmet boasts a series of safety and convenience-oriented enhancements.

One of the main features of the helmet is the aerodynamic spoiler at the back, which gives it a sportier look. The interior of the helmet comes with Italian-designed interiors that is washable, multipored, and breathable. A neck pad has also been included to improve comfort on longer rides.

Though it is classified as a half-face helmet, the SBH-64 ZIP features an extended polycarbonate visor offering complete facial protection. The design is intended to find a balance between protection and ventilation, particularly of benefit to riders on city streets. A reflector strip at the rear enhances rider visibility in low-light environments.

Steelbird describes the product as targeting riders who see their helmets as both a safety requirement and a personal fashion statement. Nevertheless, the company's primary focus is still to provide certified protection and rider comfort.

Steelbird expansion plans

Earlier last year, the company stated that it plans to launch 20 new helmets with 70 variants. These helmets will span the entire spectrum, from entry-level options for budget-conscious riders to premium helmets. Kapur says that regardless of price, safety will remains paramount for Steelbird. He assures that all helmets will meet the mandatory Indian safety standards.

Besides, Steelbird's premium brand, Ignyte, will also see a major expansion with the introduction of 36 new models at the EICMA 2024 motorcycle show. These high-end helmets will be crafted from carbon fiber and comply with international safety certifications like DOT (Department of Transportation) and ECE (Economic Commission for Europe), in addition to the Indian ISI standard. This strategic move positions Steelbird to capture a significant share of the export market alongside expanding their domestic presence.

