ReiseMoto launches Helden helmet range with ECE certification, priced at 3,499

Indian motorcycle gear maker ReiseMoto has launched the new Reise Helden helmet range in the Indian market. The new Reise Helden helmet is priced at ₹3,499 and caters to a young customer base with its sporty and fun livery. The new Helden helmet range complies with ISI, DOT, and ECE (R22.05) certification, ensuring no compromise on safety for riders looking for a full-face lid on a budget.

Reise Helden Helmet: What’s Special?

The new Reise Helden helmet is built using an advanced polycarbonate composite shell, ensuring a higher strength-to-weight ratio. The Helden helmet comes with hypoallergenic interior padding that can be removed and washed as well. There are vents at the front and rear for optimised air flow, while the unit gets an integrated Bluetooth pocket, allowing seamless integration of communication devices. Lastly, the Helden helmet offers a 108-degree wide-angle anti-scratch visor for good peripheral vision.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Benelli 502 C 500.0 cc 500.0 cc 26.52 kmpl 26.52 kmpl ₹ 5.25 Lakhs Compare View Offers Suzuki Gixxer 155 cc 155 cc 38 kmpl 38 kmpl ₹ 1.38 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kawasaki Versys 650 649 cc 649 cc 20 kmpl 20 kmpl ₹ 7.93 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kawasaki Ninja 650 649.0 cc 649.0 cc 21.0 kmpl 21.0 kmpl ₹ 7.27 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kawasaki KLX 230 233 cc 233 cc 40 kmpl 40 kmpl ₹ 3.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers KTM 390 Adventure X 398.63 cc 398.63 cc 30 kmpl 30 kmpl ₹ 2.91 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Reise Moto launches lightweight off-roading helmets in India at ₹7,999

The Reise Helden Helmet gets an advanced polycarbonate composite shell, air vents at the front and rear, and an integrated Bluetooth pocket

Speaking about the newest offering, Yogesh Mahansaria, Founder & Managing Director, ReiseMoto, said, “At Reise, we believe safety should be a given — not a luxury. Our new helmet range brings the best-in-class aerodynamic design, for the value-seeking riders — whether commuting daily or embarking on weekend adventures — have access to a helmet they can trust. The Helden is our answer to riders who want a mix of global-grade protection with everyday practicality and premium designs."

Reise Helden Helmet: Sizes & Colours

The helmet will be available in multiple sizes - M (57-58), L (59-60), and XL (61-62). It will also get five colour options - Black/Orange, Black Matte, Black Grey, Black/Red, and Black Gloss.

The new Reise Helden helmet will be available on the brand’s website, as well as its retail outlets across the country. The Indian manufacturer has a range of offerings under the ‘ReiseMoto’ brand name, including riding jackets, gloves, pants, and more. It is also the retailer for Acerbis riding gear in India. The new Helden range of helmets gives the brand access to the lower end of the helmet market, while it also retails Airoh helmets in India. The Helden helmet range will take on offerings from Steelbird, KYT, MT and more.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: