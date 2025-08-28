Euler Motors launches NEO HiRange electric auto in India at 3.09 lakh

Euler Motors has widened its presence in India’s electric vehicle market with the launch of a new sub-brand, NEO by Euler, focused exclusively on commercial passenger vehicles. The first product under this umbrella is the NEO HiRANGE, an electric auto-rickshaw priced at an introductory ₹3.09 lakh (ex-showroom). With this launch, the company is stepping beyond its established cargo segment into passenger mobility.

The NEO range is intended to serve a broad base of users, from ride-hailing drivers and fleet operators to first-time EV buyers and self-employed owners. Euler Motors also stated that the cars will be launched in 50 Indian cities within the next three to four months, a major expansion in terms of reach.

Variants and specifications

The NEO HiRANGE will be available in three models, MAXX, PLUS, and HiRANGE. The most premium model, NEO HiRANGE MAXX, has a 13.44 kWh lithium-ion battery pack providing an ARAI-certified 261 km of range and a real-world estimate of more than 200 km. The mid-range model, NEO HiRANGE PLUS, has an 11.56 kWh pack, with a certified range of 204 km and real-world range of over 170 km. The base model, labelled NEO HiRANGE, features a 9.6 kWh battery with an ARAI range of 171 km and a real-world range of about 130 km.

All three versions share a common drivetrain built around a 9 kW peak power motor, paired with a skateboard chassis for stability. Safety features like hill-assist have been added for easy driving in mixed city conditions. Charging from 10 to 80 per cent can be completed in about 3.25 hours, ensuring reduced downtime for drivers. Top speeds differ across variants, ranging between 43 kmph and 60 kmph depending on the driving mode selected.

Warranty and safety features

To support long-term usage, Euler Motors is offering a warranty of up to six years or 1.75 lakh kilometres on the NEO HiRANGE. The three-wheeler also comes equipped with an anti-theft GPS system and real-time diagnostics created in-house. The chassis is made robust to ensure that the vehicle can bear the stresses of high-mileage use in Indian conditions.

Role of auto-rickshaws in urban mobility

Auto-rickshaws are still a part of India's urban transport, with almost one-fifth of daily trips in metros like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Though critical to the country, this segment has fought a battle against aspects of reliability, range, and cost-effectiveness. Drivers have suffered operating problems regarding maintenance and longevity, which have a direct impact on their daily incomes. Euler Motors stated the NEO platform was created to meet these concerns, offering cars with higher real-world range, guaranteed performance, and reduced operating expense.

