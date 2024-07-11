Copyright © HT Media Limited
Pollution Certificate Rates Hiked In Delhi. Here's How Much You Need To Pay Now

Pollution certificate rates hiked in Delhi. Here’s how much you need to pay now

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Jul 2024, 19:26 PM
  • The PUC rates have been revised after 13 years in the national capital.
The new pollution rates apply to all vehicles and are effective immediately (Hindustan Times)

The Delhi government has revised the pollution-checking rates across two, three, and four-wheelers with immediate effect. The revised rates for petrol, CNG or LPG two-wheelers and three-wheelers have been set at 80. Meanwhile, the new rates for petrol, CNG or LPG four-wheelers have been set at 110. Owners with diesel vehicles will have to shell out more with the rate set at 140. The PUC rates have been revised after 13 years in the national capital.

According to a report by PTI, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the decision to revise the PUC prices was taken to keep up with the rising costs of pollution checking services.

Gahlot said, "In response to the long-pending demands of the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association and to keep up with the rising costs of pollution checking services, we have decided to revise the rates. We remain committed to maintaining Delhi’s air quality and ensuring that all vehicles meet the required pollution standards."

PUC New Rates

The pollution-checking charges for petrol, CNG or LPG for two and three-wheelers have increased from 60 to 80. On the other hand, the cost for four wheelers has increased by 30 from 80 to 110. The diesel vehicles have the maximum increment from 100 to 140 for PUC certificates.

PUC Certificate Validity

The validity of a PUC certificate is restricted and demands on the vehicle. An all-new vehicle will have a PUC validity of one year, post which car and two-wheeler users need to renew their PUC certificate every six months. The fine for an expired PUC certificate stands at 10,000 in Delhi. The city’s AQI (Air Quality Index) stood at 185.0, indicating moderate air quality after a spell of rain and wind hitting the national capital in the last few days.

First Published Date: 11 Jul 2024, 18:56 PM IST
