Passenger vehicles stable in May 2025, SIAM reports 2.2% growth in two-wheelers

The Indian automotive sector maintained its dynamic course during May 2025, reporting a combination of growth and restructuring in major segments. While certain categories witnessed contractions in local sales for the month, others continued on the growth path, and exports continued to be a highlight. These trends build upon the foundational performance of the preceding fiscal year and set the tone for the current financial year's cumulative figures.

Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM, commented on the May 2025 performance, stating, "All vehicle segments posted stable performance in May 2025." He highlighted that the Passenger Vehicles segment recorded sales of 3.45 Lakh units, marking its second highest May sales ever, despite a marginal de-growth of (-) 0.8 per cent compared to May 2024. The Two-Wheeler segment, however, saw growth of 2.2 per cent in May 2025 with sales of 16.56 Lakh units.

Passenger Vehicles

In May 2025, domestic sales of Passenger Vehicles stood at 344,656 units, a slight decrease from 347,492 units sold in May 2024 (0.8 per cent). Looking into the domestic sales figure, Passenger Cars showed a decline with sales of 93,951 units in May 2025 versus 106,952 units in May 2024 which is a decline of 12.2 per cent.

Utility Vehicles, which was a major contributor of growth last fiscal year also had a positive domestic sales performance in May and improved by 7.6 per cent to 196,821 units from 182,883 units sold in May 2024. Vans also showed a 12.5 per cent improvement in domestic sales at 12,327 units in May 2025.

The cumulative total for April-May 2025-26 total domestic Passenger Vehicle sales increased by 3.1 per cent to 6,06,747 units compared to 5,88,541 units for the same period of 2024-25. The cumulative total was contributed largely by Utility Vehicles which saw an increase of 9.8 per cent in domestic sales (3,97,883 units in April- May 2025-26 vs. 3,62,212 units in April-May 2024-25).

However, Passenger Cars saw a 9 per cent decline in cumulative domestic sales from 2,03,309 units to 1,85,099 units. Vans did see a positive increase for cumulative domestic sales with 3.2 per cent.

On the export side, Passenger vehicles were strong. In May 2025, exports grew by 24.4per cent to 67,181 units compared to 53,991 units in May 2024. Utility Vehicle exports were leading, seeing growth of 32.3per cent (32,411 units compared to 24,490 units), while Passenger Car exports grew by 17.7 per cent (33,902 units compared to 28,802 units).

On a cumulative basis for April-May 2025-26, Passenger Vehicle exports grew by 22.2 per cent to 1,26,576 units compared to 1,03,554 units in the previous year. Of this Utility Vehicle exports accounted for the main contribution with growth of 46 per cent (63,526 units compared to 43,512 units).

Two-Wheelers

The Two-Wheeler segment reported domestic sales of 16,55,927 units in May 2025 vis-a-vis 16,20,084 units in May 2024, thereby registering a growth of 2.2per cent. The increase this month was led by Scooters with a growth of 7.1per cent in domestic sales (5,79,507 units vis-a-vis 5,40,866 units). Motorcycles registered a marginal 0.0per cent change in domestic sales with stable sales of 10,39,156 units. Mopeds reported a decline in domestic sales of 7.7 per cent (37,264 units vis-a-vis 40,394 units).

While growth was recorded vs. the prior month in May, cumulative domestic sales for Two-Wheelers for April-May 2025-26 declined by 7.6 per cent to 31,14,711 units compared to 33,71,477 units of April-May 2024-25. Scooters had marginal cumulative domestic sales growth of 0.5 per cent. Motorcycles recorded a cumulative decline of 11.8 per cent and mopeds were down by 7.7 per cent in the cumulative period.

Cumulatively, two-wheeler exports continued their robust performance. In May 2025, exports turned positive by 21.7 per cent from 3,13,131 units to 3,80,979 units in May 2024. Motorcycles were the trigger, escalating by 27.1 per cent (3,33,149 units vis-a-vis 2,62,023 units) during May 2025. Cumulatively for April-May 2025-26, two-wheeler exports surged above the prior year, increasing 18.1 per cent from 6,34,181 units to 7,49,180 units in the same time frame from last year. This continued cumulative growth was supported mainly by the Motorcycle sector with a surge of 25 per cent.

Overall outlook

The overall production of Passenger Vehicles, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers, and Quadricycle in May 2025 was 25,82,207 units. While some segments experienced short-term fluctuations in domestic sales, the strong export performance and positive indicators like recent RBI repo rate cuts and an above-normal monsoon forecast paint a promising picture for the Indian auto sector in the coming months, potentially boosting affordability and consumer sentiment.

Looking ahead, Menon noted that the RBI's recent repo rate cuts and a forecast of above-normal monsoons are positive indicators that should enhance affordability and boost consumer sentiment in the coming months.

