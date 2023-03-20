HT Auto
Home Auto News Parliamentary Committee To Analyse Feasibility Of Variable Speed Limits On Nhs

Parliamentary committee to analyse feasibility of variable speed limits on NHs

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Mar 2023, 10:12 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

A Parliamentary panel has recommended analysing the feasibility of variable speed limits on national highways in India, reports IANS. The Standing Committee on Transport has referred to the observation of the US Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), indicating that variable speed limits on national highways could reduce up to 34 per cent of crashes, significantly reducing fatality rates.

A Parliamentary committee has proposed the MoRTH should implement variable speed limits on Indian national highways, which would reduce the number of deaths due to road accidents in the country. (HT_PRINT)
A Parliamentary committee has proposed the MoRTH should implement variable speed limits on Indian national highways, which would reduce the number of deaths due to road accidents in the country. (HT_PRINT)
A Parliamentary committee has proposed the MoRTH should implement variable speed limits on Indian national highways, which would reduce the number of deaths due to road accidents in the country. (HT_PRINT)
A Parliamentary committee has proposed the MoRTH should implement variable speed limits on Indian national highways, which would reduce the number of deaths due to road accidents in the country.

This observation is important from the Indian perspective as well, as the country witnesses a large number of road accidents and related fatalities every year on its national highways.

Also Read : Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded days after inauguration; NHAI reacts

The report has cited the Demand for Grants (2023-24) study published by the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) that recommends the analysis of the feasibility of variable speed limits on national highways in India. "The Committee notes the observation of the FHWA that variable speed limits reduce up to 34 per cent of crashes on freeways. The Committee recommends that the Ministry/NHAI may analyse the feasibility of variable speed limits on NHs in India on a pilot basis since speed limits should also factor in constantly varying factors such as traffic congestion and visibility," reads the Demand for Grants (2023-24) report of MoRTH.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
1160 cc
₹16.95 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Triumph Speed Twin (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Speed Twin
1200cc | Manual
₹10.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Indian Scout (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Scout
₹13.6 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Suzuki Katana (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Katana
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹13.65 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Triumph Tiger 900 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Tiger 900
888 cc
₹13.7 - 15.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa
1340 cc
₹13.74 - 16.66 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The Parliamentary committee's proposal also noted that overspeeding accounts for a large number of deaths in road accidents across India. It also recommended that the MoRTH may look into the size and specifications of speed limit signage. The committee also recommended that the MoRTH may also target a quantifiable amount of reduction of deaths due to road accidents through this measure by the end of this decade. "It is sometimes seen that the speed limit signs are easy to miss or are partially covered by foliage and hoardings. It should be ensured that drivers do not have to actively look for speed limit signs in order to keep a track of the permitted speed limit. The Ministry may analyse the possible benefits of overhead signages for speed limits since this would offer better visibility to NH users in all lanes," said the committee in its report.

First Published Date: 20 Mar 2023, 10:12 AM IST
TAGS: road accident national highway road safety
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city