Paralympian Bhavina Patel test drives customised MG Hector, shares experience

2021 Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel was seen driving a customised Hector SUV, which was gifted by MG Motor last month to reward the athlete for her exploits at the Games. Patel shared a video of herself taking a test drive of the Hector SUV on her social media handle.

The MG Hector SUV gifted to Patel has been redesigned to facilitate a hand-controlled lever to operate the accelerator and brakes as well as wheelchair attachments. features DCT transmission and engine start/stop button to offer an effortless driving experience to the silver medalist.

Sharing her experience of driving the SUV, Patel wrote on Twitter, “What a lovely feeling to be driving my customised @MGMotorIn car! Can’t express my happiness."

India's para table tennis player Bhavina Patel is the first table tennis player ever to win a medal at the Paralympics for India and the second female athlete after Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) chief Deepa Malik to achieve this feat. In the Tokyo Paralympics held earlier this year, Patel lost to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles final - Class 4.

The Hector SUV, MG Motor's debut product for India, has seen a 21.5% growth in 2021 when compared to figures from 2020. The facelift version of the MG Hector SUV was launched in February last year. The updated version of the SUV comes with features such as touchscreen infotainment system with i-Smart that supports Hinglish voice commands besides English. This allows an occupant to command the car’s system to perform functions like opening the sunroof, adjusting temperature, setting navigation, among others.

The 2021 Hector also gets more plush ventilated seats with additional cushioning and bolstering. Mechanically, the SUV is powered by three different powertrain options - petrol, petrol hybrid and diesel. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Additionally, the new Hector gets a CVT as well alongside the existing two options.