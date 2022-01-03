Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home > Auto > News > Paralympian Bhavina Patel test drives customised MG Hector, shares experience
Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel shared her experience driving the customised Hector SUV gifted to her by MG Motor last month. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@BhavinaOfficial)

Paralympian Bhavina Patel test drives customised MG Hector, shares experience

1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2022, 12:53 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • MG Motor India had honoured 2020 Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel with a customised Hector SUV last month.

2021 Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel was seen driving a customised Hector SUV, which was gifted by MG Motor last month to reward the athlete for her exploits at the Games. Patel shared a video of herself taking a test drive of the Hector SUV on her social media handle.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The MG Hector SUV gifted to Patel has been redesigned to facilitate a hand-controlled lever to operate the accelerator and brakes as well as wheelchair attachments. features DCT transmission and engine start/stop button to offer an effortless driving experience to the silver medalist.

Sharing her experience of driving the SUV, Patel wrote on Twitter, “What a lovely feeling to be driving my customised @MGMotorIn car! Can’t express my happiness."

India's para table tennis player Bhavina Patel is the first table tennis player ever to win a medal at the Paralympics for India and the second female athlete after Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) chief Deepa Malik to achieve this feat. In the Tokyo Paralympics held earlier this year, Patel lost to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles final - Class 4.

The Hector SUV, MG Motor's debut product for India, has seen a 21.5% growth in 2021 when compared to figures from 2020. The facelift version of the MG Hector SUV was launched in February last year. The updated version of the SUV comes with features such as touchscreen infotainment system with i-Smart that supports Hinglish voice commands besides English. This allows an occupant to command the car’s system to perform functions like opening the sunroof, adjusting temperature, setting navigation, among others.

(Also read: MG Motor India powers its way to 43% growth in 2020 despite challenges at large)

The 2021 Hector also gets more plush ventilated seats with additional cushioning and bolstering. Mechanically, the SUV is powered by three different powertrain options - petrol, petrol hybrid and diesel. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Additionally, the new Hector gets a CVT as well alongside the existing two options.

  • First Published Date : 03 Jan 2022, 12:53 PM IST