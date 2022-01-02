MG Motor India powers its way to 43% growth in 2020 despite challenges at large

A strong demand is a boon but in current times, it can bring with it its own set of challenges. MG admits that it has a significant backlog and that the company is working towards meeting orders. The global shortage in semiconductor chip has affected almost every automotive brand, taking varying toll on production and supply-chain cycles. “We foresee the situation will remain fluidic due to unpredictable factors – Omicron threat, global semiconductor shortage, and inflation risk due to an increase in material cost. However, resilient demand trends give us a reason to assume cautious optimism," said Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India. "The uncertainty may continue for the first six months of 2022 and will persist in some form throughout the year. MG Motor will constantly be monitoring these factors and aligning its operations to meet the demand."

What would also be very interesting is that MG Motor India has confirmed its plans of driving out an electric car that is more affordable than the ZS EV the company currently sells here. Will it help MG take the fight to the likes of Tata Motors and Hyundai? Time will tell.