HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Oil Prices On Track For Weekly Gain On Solid Demand Outlook

Oil prices on track for weekly gain on solid demand outlook

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 16 Jun 2024, 08:36 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • In a see-saw week, oil prices rallied after OPEC stuck to a forecast for relatively strong growth in global oil demand for 2024.
OPEC
In a see-saw week, oil prices rallied after OPEC stuck to a forecast for relatively strong growth in global oil demand for 2024. (REUTERS)
OPEC
In a see-saw week, oil prices rallied after OPEC stuck to a forecast for relatively strong growth in global oil demand for 2024.

Oil prices fell on Friday but were on track for their first weekly gain in four weeks as markets assessed the impact of higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates versus solid outlooks for crude and fuel demand this year.

Brent crude futures were down 72 cents, or 0.87%, to $82.04 a barrel at 0100 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures lost 79 cents, or 1%, to trade at $77.84 a barrel, reversing small gains in the previous session.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
BatteryCapacity Icon40 kWh Range Icon150 Km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
View Details
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
BMW 5 Series
Engine Icon2993.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 63.40 - 73.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
MG Hector Plus
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 17 - 22.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Discovery Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Engine Icon1999.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 65.30 - 67.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

In a see-saw week, oil prices rallied after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stuck to a forecast for relatively strong growth in global oil demand for 2024 and Goldman Sachs projected solid U.S. fuel demand this summer.

That helped to reverse losses in the previous week driven by an agreement by OPEC and its allies, together called OPEC, to start unwinding their output cuts after September.

Further buoying the market, Russia pledged to meet its output obligations under the OPEC pact, after saying it exceeded its quota in May.

"Stricter adherence to the current quotas should more than offset any potential increases from the group of eight under the gradual phase-out of their voluntary cuts. This should see the crude oil market remain well supported over the next 18 months," ANZ analysts said in a client note.

Prices however came off after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and pushed out the start of rate cuts to as late as December, with the Fed officials' comments stoking worries that economic growth could slow and dampen fuel demand.

The market will be watching out for a number of inventory reports in China, the world's second-biggest oil consumer, due to be released on Friday, which ANZ analysts said should reveal any weakness in demand for energy and metals.

First Published Date: 16 Jun 2024, 08:36 AM IST
TAGS: OPEC oil price petrol diesel

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.