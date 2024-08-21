Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Oil Prices Down On Swelling Us Crude Stocks, Easing Middle East Tensions

Oil prices down on swelling US crude stocks, easing Middle East tensions

By: Reuters
Updated on: 21 Aug 2024, 07:55 AM
Follow us on:
  • Brent crude futures fell 9 cents to $77.11 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude lost 10 cents at $73.07 per barrel.
Brent crude futures fell 9 cents to $77.11 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude lost 10 cents at $73.07 per barrel. (Getty Images via AFP)

Oil prices slipped on Wednesday on estimates showing swelling U.S. crude inventories and expectations that tensions in the Middle East were easing following a tour of the region by mediators.

Brent crude futures fell 9 cents to $77.11 a barrel by 0001 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost 10 cents at $73.07 per barrel.

U.S. crude oil stocks were seen rising last week by 347,000 barrels, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday. Gasoline and distillate stocks, however, fell by 1.043 million barrels and 2.247 million barrels respectively, according to the sources.

The United States is the world's biggest producer and consumer of oil, and growing inventories point to oversupply that could hinder prices.

Official U.S. government inventory estimates are set to be released on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. local time.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a trip to the Middle East intended to help broker a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Blinken and mediators from Egypt and Qatar have raised hopes for a U.S. "bridging proposal," which could shrink the gaps between the two sides in the 10-month-old war.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
BMW X4
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 96.20 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
BMW X3 M40i
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 86.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift
Engine Icon1499 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 17 - 22 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
MG eHS
BatteryCapacity Icon16.6 kWh Range Icon52 Km
₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

An escalation of a war in the region could curtail crude supplied by some of the world's large producers.

Ongoing economic struggles in top crude importer China continued to haunt the market as well.

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2024, 07:55 AM IST
TAGS: oil price petrol price diesel price petrol diesel
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS