HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Oil Up On Firming Demand, Tensions In Middle East Underpin Risk Premium

Oil up on firming demand, tensions in Middle East underpin risk premium

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 18 Jun 2024, 06:52 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Last week, the OPEC, the International Energy Agency and U.S. Energy Information Administration buoyed confidence that oil demand will grow in the sec
...
Oil rig
Last week, the OPEC, the International Energy Agency and U.S. Energy Information Administration buoyed confidence that oil demand will grow in the second half of this year and weigh on stockpiles. (REUTERS)
Oil rig
Last week, the OPEC, the International Energy Agency and U.S. Energy Information Administration buoyed confidence that oil demand will grow in the second half of this year and weigh on stockpiles.

Oil prices ticked up in early trade on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session on a stronger demand outlook and investor confidence that OPEC producers could pause or reverse plans to raise supplies from the fourth quarter of this year.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures were up 21 cents, or 0.25%, at $84.46 per barrel at 0001 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 16 cents, or 0.2%, at $80.49 a barrel.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mahindra Global Pik Up (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Global Pik Up
Engine Icon2498 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
View Details
Isuzu V-cross (HT Auto photo)
Isuzu V-Cross
Engine Icon1898 cc FuelType Icon Diesel
₹ 25.52 - 30.96 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8 - 15.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 - 20.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Both benchmarks gained around 2% on Monday, closing at their highest since April.

Last week, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the International Energy Agency and U.S. Energy Information Administration buoyed confidence that oil demand will grow in the second half of this year and weigh on stockpiles.

Investor sentiment has been recovering since OPEC surprised players by announcing plans to start increasing production from the start of October, with hopes of stronger future demand supporting prices.

Hedge funds and other money managers bought the equivalent of 80 million barrels in the six most important petroleum futures and options contracts over the seven days ending on June 11. Purchases reversed about 40% of the 194 million barrels sold the week after the OPEC announcement.

Tensions in the Middle East also kept a floor under the market, with the potential of a disruption to global oil supplies from the key producing region if the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza spreads.

A U.S. special envoy on Monday visited Jerusalem, seeking to calm the situation on the disputed border with Lebanon, where Israel said tensions with the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia were bringing the region close to a wider conflict.

Meanwhile, the U.S. military said it had destroyed four Houthi radars, one uncrewed surface vessel and one drone in the past 24 hours. Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen have been attacking vessels traversing the Red Sea in display of solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza war.

First Published Date: 18 Jun 2024, 06:52 AM IST
TAGS: Petrol price diesel price petrol diesel

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.