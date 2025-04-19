No satellite-based tolling system from May 1, FASTags to continue: MoRTH

In view of the multiple reports claiming that FASTags will be replaced by a satellite-based tolling system from May 1, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Friday issued a clarification, refuting these claims. The ministry confirmed that no such decision has been made.

"Some sections of the media have reported that a Satellite-based Tolling System will be launched on 1st May 2025 and will replace the existing FASTag-based toll collection system. This is to clarify that no such decision has been taken by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways or National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regarding the nationwide implementation of satellite-based tolling from 1st May 2025," said MoRTH in a statement.

The Ministry in a release, announced that in order to enable seamless, barrier-free movement of vehicles through toll plazas and reduce travel time, an 'ANPR-FASTag-based Barrier-Less Tolling System' will be implemented at selected toll plazas.

The advanced tolling system will combine 'Automatic Number Plate Recognition' (ANPR) technology, which will identify vehicles by reading their number plates, and the existing 'FASTag system' that uses Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) for toll deduction.

Under this, vehicles will be charged based on their identification through high-performance ANPR cameras and FASTag Readers, without needing to stop at the toll plazas. In case of non-compliance, E-Notices will be served to the violators, non-payment of which may result in suspension of FASTag and other VAHAN-related penalties.

NHAI has invited bids for the implementation of the 'ANPR-FASTag-based Barrier-Less Tolling System' that will be installed at selected toll plazas. Based on the performance, efficiency, and user response to this system, a decision will be made regarding its implementation across the country, as per the release.

