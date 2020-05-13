Home > Auto > News > No Covid-19 transmission in GM plants reopened with new safety protocols
File photo: General Motors Co employees test a fever-scanning thermal camera from Flir Systems Inc at a facility in Warren, Michigan, as part of a new procedure for employees entering GM factories as they reopen after being shut by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. (VIA REUTERS)
No Covid-19 transmission in GM plants reopened with new safety protocols

1 min read . Updated: 13 May 2020, 04:29 PM IST Reuters

  • GM is preparing to restart its vehicle assembly operations in North America next week.

General Motors Co's global manufacturing chief said Tuesday the automaker has not seen transmission of Covid-19 in any of its plants worldwide since it instituted new safety protocols requiring workers to wear masks, maintain social distancing and take other preventive measures.

"We have had no transmission of the virus in our facilities," since instituting new safety protocols, GM global head of manufacturing Gerald Johnson said during an online presentation sponsored by the Detroit Chamber of Commerce. "Not in China. Not in South Korea and not in North America."

GM is preparing to restart vehicle assembly operations in North America next week.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

