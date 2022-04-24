Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 7 NH projects worth 5,569 crore in Maharashtra

Nitin Gadkari has been promoting the development of a robust road infrastructure in India that would be comparable with the US.

Union minister for road and transport Nitin Gadkari on Sunday has inaugurated seven national highway projects in Maharashtra worth ₹5,569 crore. The minister said that the construction of these national highway projects will accelerate the development of the Aurangabad district along with transportation. He also said that it would improve traffic in the city, and will help reduce the number of accidents and environmental pollution, reports Livemint.

Gadkari has been advocating the requirement of robust road infrastructure for quite some time. he said in Parliament last month that India aims to have a robust road infrastructure by December 2024, which will be comparable with the one in the US. He has also advocated for increased spending on road infrastructure development.

The minister said that with the construction of the national highways, rural areas of the district will be easily accessible to Aurangabad city.

On Thursday, Gadkari laid the foundation stone of 33 national highway projects worth ₹9,240 crore in Chhattisgarh. he said that the state would have a robust road infrastructure within five years that will be comparable with those in the US.

He said that for the growth of any state, strengthening the water, transport, power and communication sectors are very important. "The balanced development of these four sectors accelerates the agriculture and industry growth and results in the creation of employment… Therefore, it is very important to build a road network in the country. I assure you to build such roads in Chhattisgarh that will be equivalent to America in the next five years," Gadkari added.

