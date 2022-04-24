HT Auto
Home Auto News New Pune Aurangabad Expressway To Reduce Travel Time To 1.15 Hours: Details

New Pune-Aurangabad expressway to reduce travel time to 1.15 hours: Details

The new access-controlled expressway between Pune and Aurangabad will have no turns, allowing vehicles to move at a speed of up to 140 km per hour.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Apr 2022, 03:42 PM
File photo of an expressway used for representational purpose only
File photo of an expressway used for representational purpose only
File photo of an expressway used for representational purpose only
File photo of an expressway used for representational purpose only

An access-controlled expressway will be constructed between Pune and Aurangabad at a cost of 10,000 crore to reduce the travel time between the two Maharashtra cities, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday. The minister also dedicated 86 km of roads on National Highway no 52 worth 3,216 crore in Aurangabad. He also laid the foundation stone of four other road projects in the city worth 2,253 crore.

The distance between Aurangabad and Pune is around 225 km and the new access-controlled expressway between these cities will have no turns, allowing vehicles to move at a speed of up to 140 km per hour. This will reduce the travel time between the two cities to 1.15 hours as against four to five hours at present. 

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | National Highways must have appropriate road safety measures, says Gadkari)

The new expressway will pass through Paithan and Ahmednagar regions. The minister further informed a double decker bridge will be also constructed on Jalna road in Aurangabad to resolve traffic issues. 

Earlier this month, the Union Road Transport and Highways Secretary Giridhar Aramane informed that the constriction of the National Highways (NHs) in the country slowed down to 28.64 kilometres a day in fiscal of 2021-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic related disruptions as well as a longer-than-usual monsoon in some parts of the country (Read full report).

The pace of national highway construction in the country had touched a record 37 km per day during fiscal of 2020-21. Primarily, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways across the country.

A total of 10,457 kms of highways was constructed during the last financial year of 2021-22, while highway projects of 12,731 km were awarded in the last financial year," Aramane told PTI. The government has recently signed a file to award contracts for construction of 1,000 km highway.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 24 Apr 2022, 03:42 PM IST
TAGS: expressway National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 accessories start from as low as 80. More details here
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?
The configuration of the patented engine (right) appears similar to the KTM’s 1031cc V-twin engine which is found on the 1290 Super Adventure.
Benelli likely to use KTM's powertrains in future models

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

New Pune-Aurangabad expressway to reduce travel time to 1.15 hours: Details
New Pune-Aurangabad expressway to reduce travel time to 1.15 hours: Details
In pics: 2023 BMW 7 Series First Edition looks like luxury on wheels
In pics: 2023 BMW 7 Series First Edition looks like luxury on wheels
Maruti Suzuki to bolster presence in SUV segment to get back to 50% market share
Maruti Suzuki to bolster presence in SUV segment to get back to 50% market share
Mercedes, BMW, Audi observe increase in demand for high-end luxury cars in India
Mercedes, BMW, Audi observe increase in demand for high-end luxury cars in India
Customer takes delivery of eight Bugatti sports cars at a time
Customer takes delivery of eight Bugatti sports cars at a time

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city