HT Auto
Home Auto News Highway Construction Slowed Down To 28.64 Km A Day In Fy22 Amid Covid: Official

Highway construction slowed down to 28.64 km a day in FY22 amid Covid: Official

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are primarily responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways across the country.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Apr 2022, 04:16 PM
File photo used for representational purpose only (PTI)
File photo used for representational purpose only (PTI)
File photo used for representational purpose only (PTI)
File photo used for representational purpose only

Constriction of the National Highways (NHs) in the country slowed down to 28.64 kilometres a day in fiscal of 2021-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic related disruptions as well as a longer-than-usual monsoon in some parts of the country, the Union Road Transport and Highways Secretary Giridhar Aramane told PTI. 

The pace of national highway construction in the country had touched a record 37 km per day during fiscal of 2020-21. Primarily, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways across the country.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

A total of 10,457 kms of highways was constructed during the last financial year of 2021-22, while highway projects of 12,731 km were awarded in the last financial year," Aramane told PTI. The government has recently signed a file to award contracts for construction of 1,000 km highway.

(Also read | Toll tax at highways across India becomes expensive. Check new rates)

In a recent written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari informed that a total of 10,237 km of highways was constructed in 2019-20, and 13,327 km in 2020-21. The minister has time and again highlighted that a robust road network in the country provides a means of economic progress, and the expansion of the national highways network too could further quicken the pace in this regard.

The minster also pointed out that his mission is to reduce logistics costs of the constriction as well. He noted that currently the logistics cost in the country is 16 per cent as compared to 12 per cent in China while in European countries, it is 10 per cent.

In the Union Budget this year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the government plans to increased the national highways in the country by 25,000 kilometres during 2022-23.

First Published Date: 07 Apr 2022, 04:15 PM IST
TAGS: National Highways NHs National Highways Authority of India Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
CNG prices have been hiked in Delhi by 80 paise on Friday, increasing it by ₹4 per kg in the last few days.
Driving in CNG cars in Delhi NCR becomes more expensive: Check new rates
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Auto, cab, taxi drivers in Delhi threaten to go on strike against CNG price hike
Auto, cab, taxi drivers in Delhi threaten to go on strike against CNG price hike
EarthtronEV launches four EV charging stations in Delhi-NRC
EarthtronEV launches four EV charging stations in Delhi-NRC
Highway construction slowed down to 28.64 km a day in FY22 amid Covid: Official
Highway construction slowed down to 28.64 km a day in FY22 amid Covid: Official
Tata Motors gets order for 1,300 commercial vehicles from VRL Logistics
Tata Motors gets order for 1,300 commercial vehicles from VRL Logistics
Bounce Infinity E1 production starts, deliveries from April 18
Bounce Infinity E1 production starts, deliveries from April 18

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city