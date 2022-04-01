Toll tax at highways across India become expensive from today. Check new rates

Toll rates across the country has been hiked by 10 to 15 percent. National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has implemented the hikes from April 1.

Travelling on national highways could become a little more expensive as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to increase toll tax from April 1 across the country. The NHAI has hiked the toll tax by almost 15 percent at places. According to report, the hike is between ₹10 to ₹65 depending on vehicles. While the cost of commercial vehicles has been increased by ₹65, light vehicles have to pay ₹10 more per vehicle for one way.

NN Giri, NHAI Project Director confirmed that a notification regarding a hike in toll tax has been issued for the FY 2022-23. “On highways connecting Delhi, toll price has been increased 4 wheelers— cars and jeeps. Oversize vehicles will have to pay ₹65 for one-way from April 1," said Giri.

Passing through Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway (KMP) and Kherki Daula toll plaza in Haryana has become more expensive from today. While toll tax at Kherki Daula toll plaza, located on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, has increased by 14 percent, it is less than 10 percent at the KMP Expressway. The newly constructed toll plaza near Ghamdoj on Sohna road is also expected to start functioning from today with the new rates.

According to the Kherki Daula toll plaza management, from April 1, large commercial vehicles (trucks, buses and similar vehicles) will be charged ₹235 per trip instead of ₹205 earlier. The regular toll charges for cars and jeeps have been increased by ₹10 from ₹70 to ₹80. For minibus-type vehicles, ₹115 instead of ₹100 will be charged, it said. On average, more than 80,000 vehicles pass through the Kherki Daula toll plaza every day. The monthly rates have been also hiked, the management said.

The hike in toll rates comes as double whammy for commuters already tackling high fuel prices. Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked nine times in the last 11 days. The fuel price hike began after oil companies resumed revision of petrol and diesel prices from March 22.

First Published Date: