Nitin Gadkari in awe of the four-lane Pandoh Bypass on Chandigarh-Manali Highway

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 May 2023, 18:33 PM
Union Misiter Nitin Gadkari recently posted a video on Twitter of the Pandoh Bypass to Takoli section of the Chandigarh-Manali Highway, appreciating the view on the four-lane route. “Stunning visual… Commuters are enjoying superb uphill driving conditions," he wrote while sharing the recording. The highway is a part of Kiratpur-Nerchowk-Manali project and is expected to be finished by May 15.

The four-lane Pandoh Bypass on Chandigarh-Manali Highway, (@nitin_gadkari/Twitter)
The over one-minute video has more than six lakh views and starts with the tunnel view, ending with the scenic view once tunnel ends. The Kiratpur-Nerchowk-Manali project will reduce the distance between Chandigarh and Mandi, Kullu and Manali by over 40 kilometers. Currently, the distance between Chandigarh and Manali takes eight hours to cover but will be reduced to six hours.

The highway will probably be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The current distance between Kiratpur and Nerchowk is 114 km but with this new road, it will be 77 km. This means a distance of 37 km will be saved.

Last month, Nitin Gadkari promised to connect Kashmir with Kanyakumari by road by next year. The new highway, connecting Kashmir and Kanyakumari, will be the longest NHAI will construct in recent times. The new highway will basically be interconnected with existing and upcoming highways and expressways.

First Published Date: 04 May 2023, 18:33 PM IST
TAGS: Nitin Gadkari Manali Chandigarh
