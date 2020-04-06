Nissan reports coronavirus infection at Yokohama headquarters

Nissan Motor Co. said an employee working at its global headquarters in Yokohama tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The employee hadn’t been at work since March 20, the company said in a statement, and was tested on April 3, with the diagnosis confirmed on April 4. Nissan has determined that no other employees have been in close contact with the infected person since the worker first started showing symptoms on March 23.

There have been no other suspected infection cases at the Yokohama headquarters. Nissan said it has implemented daily health checks at its offices to detect employees who could be infected while recommending that they engage in remote work or stagger their commuting times to avoid crowds.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.