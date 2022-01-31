Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Nissan recalls nearly 700,000 SUVs in US, Canada. Here's why

Nissan recalls nearly 700,000 SUVs in US, Canada. Here's why

The dash-side harness connector issue on the Nissan Rogue SUVs could lead to a number of other problems such as failure of the driver's-side power window or power seat controls, among others.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 31 Jan 2022, 03:45 PM
Nissan Rogue SUV 

Nissan has issued a recall for nearly 700,000 of its 2014–2016 model year Rogue SUVs to fix the issue with the dashboard harness connector. As per a report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), over time, salt and water that get in through the driver's-side footwell could "wick up the dash-side harness tape and enter the connector.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Nissan Kicks
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 6.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

This issue could in turn lead to a number of other problems such as failure of the driver's-side power window or power seat controls, illumination of the all-wheel-drive system warning light, battery discharge, a burning odor, smoke under the dash on the driver's side, and potentially could also lead to fire.

(Also read | Nissan Magnite production surpasses 42,000 mark; SUV exported to 15 countries)

The recalled vehicles include 305,220 Rogues built at the Renault Samsung Motors plant in South Korea and 383,726 built at Smyrna, Tennessee. The automaker changed the manufacturing process at the end of the 2016 model year, so newer Rogues do not have this issue. The NHTSA report also said that no other Nissan or Infiniti vehicles use the same harness layout and tape as found on these earlier Rogues.

As per the report, there have been three "unconfirmed incidents" in US vehicles related to this issue as well as two "thermal incidents" and two "incidents with localized thermal damage" in Canada. However, no injuries have been reported yet.

Nissan will start notifying the owners of the affected Rogue SUVs starting March 2. However, the company is still figuring out a remedy for the issue but it expects that a repair will be available in the spring. The automaker will also contact owners for reimbursement for fixes that happened before the recall notification as the vehicles in the recall are no longer under warranty.

First Published Date: 31 Jan 2022, 03:44 PM IST
TAGS: Nissan Nissan Rogue
Related Stories
Kia recalls more than 4 lakh vehicles in the US due to airbag issue
31 Jan 2022
Toyota retains world's biggest car seller spot
29 Jan 2022
Ford Motor rolls off 40 millionth F-Series model for US customers
31 Jan 2022
Volkswagen starts delivery of 2021 Tiguan SUV to customers
24 Jan 2022
Renault Nissan Mitsubishi to spend $23 billion on EVs in next 5 years
27 Jan 2022
BMW to discontinue its i3 electric hatchback soon, blame it on diminishing sales
30 Jan 2022
Nissan Magnite production surpasses 42,000 mark; SUV exported to 15 countries
28 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS