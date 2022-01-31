Nissan recalls nearly 700,000 SUVs in US, Canada. Here's why

The dash-side harness connector issue on the Nissan Rogue SUVs could lead to a number of other problems such as failure of the driver's-side power window or power seat controls, among others.

Nissan has issued a recall for nearly 700,000 of its 2014–2016 model year Rogue SUVs to fix the issue with the dashboard harness connector. As per a report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), over time, salt and water that get in through the driver's-side footwell could "wick up the dash-side harness tape and enter the connector.

This issue could in turn lead to a number of other problems such as failure of the driver's-side power window or power seat controls, illumination of the all-wheel-drive system warning light, battery discharge, a burning odor, smoke under the dash on the driver's side, and potentially could also lead to fire.

(Also read | Nissan Magnite production surpasses 42,000 mark; SUV exported to 15 countries)

The recalled vehicles include 305,220 Rogues built at the Renault Samsung Motors plant in South Korea and 383,726 built at Smyrna, Tennessee. The automaker changed the manufacturing process at the end of the 2016 model year, so newer Rogues do not have this issue. The NHTSA report also said that no other Nissan or Infiniti vehicles use the same harness layout and tape as found on these earlier Rogues.

As per the report, there have been three "unconfirmed incidents" in US vehicles related to this issue as well as two "thermal incidents" and two "incidents with localized thermal damage" in Canada. However, no injuries have been reported yet.

Nissan will start notifying the owners of the affected Rogue SUVs starting March 2. However, the company is still figuring out a remedy for the issue but it expects that a repair will be available in the spring. The automaker will also contact owners for reimbursement for fixes that happened before the recall notification as the vehicles in the recall are no longer under warranty.

First Published Date: