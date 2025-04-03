HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Nhai Constructs 5,614 Km Of National Highways In Fy25; Exceeds Target Of 5,150 Km

NHAI constructs 5,614 km of National Highways across India in FY25; exceeds target of 5,150 km

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Apr 2025, 08:24 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • NHAI has built 5,614 km of national highways across India in the last financial year.
Ladakh road
NHAI has built 5,614 km of national highways across India in the last financial year.
Ladakh road
NHAI has built 5,614 km of national highways across India in the last financial year.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAi) constructed 5,614 kilometres of national highways in the last financial year that ended on March 31, With this, NHAI claims to have exceeded its own target of constructing 5,150 kilometres of national highways in FY25.

In its official statement, NHAI further stated that its capital expenditure in the financial year 2024-25 for the development of national highway infrastructure reached an all-time high of over 250,000 crore, as against a target expenditure of 240,000 crore. This was the highest-ever capital expenditure in a financial year by NHAI including both government budgetary support and NHAI's own resources.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 Cabriolet (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
Engine Icon2999.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.30 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Maserati Mc20 (HT Auto photo)
Maserati MC20
Engine Icon3000.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.69 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Nissan Juke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
Engine Icon998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Sportage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bmw X4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X4
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 96.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Bz4x (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota bZ4X
BatteryCapacity Icon72.8 kWh Range Icon405 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

NHAI in its official statement has also said that the overall capital expenditure in the last financial year increased by around 21 per cent, as compared to 207,000 crore in the financial year 2023-24, and by around 45 per cent as compared to 173,000 crore in FY 2022-23. It stated that during FY24-25, NHAI leveraged three modes for monetization in the last financial year, which included Toll Operate Transfer (TOT), InvIT and toll securitization. "During the financial year, NHAI monetized assets for a total of 28,724 crore," the statement said, adding this includes NHAI's highest-ever single-round InvIT receipt worth 17,738 crore.

NHAI hikes toll fee

NHAI has increased toll charges by an average of four to five per cent on highway sections across the country, effective from April 1. With this, the motorists have to pay higher toll charges on national highways and expressways.

This toll fee hike follows a similar hike in June 2024, which makes it the second such price increase within a year's time. News agency PTI has reported the toll fee hike comes as part of NHAI's annual review, which aligns toll rates with inflation based on the wholesale price index. NHAI notified toll rate hikes for all the national highways and expressways separately. This means the price hike will vary at toll plazas, on routes, for different types of vehicles.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 03 Apr 2025, 08:24 AM IST
TAGS: NHAI National Highway

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.