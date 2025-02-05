National Highways to get toilet facilities at toll plazas, wayside amenities every 40-60 km, says govt

Separate toilet facilities for male and female users are being constructed near all toll plazas as a part of the Swachh Bharat Mission and the government aims to create Wayside Amenities every 40-60 kilometres along the national highways, the Rural Development Ministry informed the Lok Sabha.

This information was given by Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a written reply on Monday while quoting the information provided by the Road Transport and Highways Ministry.

"So far as construction of public toilets near toll plazas ofNational/State Highways are concerned, as per information providedby the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), as a partof Swachh Bharat Mission, separate toilet blocks formales/females toilets are being constructed near/at the toll plazason project stretches under the jurisdiction of the National HighwaysAuthority of India (NHAI) since 2015," the minister said in his reply.

"Further, in order to empower people to report any issues on highway (including toilets/public convenience) Rajmarg Yatra application has been recentlydeveloped for use by National Highway users," Chouhan said.

The NHAI as part of its internal mechanismand to work on improving the condition of public conveniences hasrecently provisioned the module for toilet cleanliness in NHAI Oneapplication, wherein the toilets are to be inspected on the regularbasis and AI tools are used to confirm their cleanliness.

Over 1,300toilet blocks have been registered on NHAI One application for monitoring of their cleanliness, the reply added.

The contracts of the tollingagencies specify in detail the Service Level Agreement (SLA) requirement for maintenance of toilet facilities failing which a penalty of ₹1,00,000 per default per month can be levied bythe authority.

Till date, penalty of approximately ₹46 lakh have beenimposed on the tolling agencies.

The NHAI, through National HighwaysLogistics Management Limited (NHLML), envisions development ofWayside Amenities (WSAs) at approximate intervals of 40-60 kmalong the National Highways and Expressways, the minister added.

"Public toilets have beenprovisioned as mandatory facilities on these Wayside Amenities. Currently, 455 WSAs have been awarded across the country and 90WSAs are operational along National Highways/Expressways," he said.

Rajasthan has the highest number of Wayside Amenities, the figure for which stands at58, followed by Haryana and Madhya Pradesh (48), Gujarat (45), Uttar Pradesh (44), Punjab (35) andAndhra Pradesh (34).

The reply added that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has informed that sanitation is a state subject under the 7th schedule of the Constitution and by the 74th amendment of the Constitution of India, the devolution of power has been made to the Urban Local Bodies(ULBs) for water and sanitation services.

The Ministry of Housing andUrban Affairs supplements the efforts of States/ULBs through theSwachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U).

Under SBMU, 67.57 lakh Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs) and 6.52 lakhCommunity/Public Toilets (CT/PTs)/Urinals have been constructed as of 31.12.2024.

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti has informed that the Department has already instructed State Governments to construct Community Sanitary Complexes (CSCs) in public places, marketplaces, tourist places, highways, bus stands, etc. Gram Panchayats own the ultimate responsibility for the Operation and Maintenance (O & M) of these complexes. 2.51 lakh Community Sanitary Complexes have been constructed so far under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G) since 2014-15.

SBM(G) was launched on and October 2, 201,4 with the aim to eliminate open defecation in rural areas by 2nd October, 2019. Allthe villages of the country declared themselves Open Defecation Free (ODF) by 2nd October, 2019.

SBM(G) Phase-II is being implemented during the period from 2020-21 to 2025-26 with the aim of sustaining ODF status and Solid andLiquid Waste Management (SLWM).

