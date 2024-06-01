MG reports sales growth of 6%, ZS EV records highest-ever monthly sales

HT Auto
  • MG currently has two electric vehicles in its lineup. There is ZS EV and Comet EV.
MG ZS EV ADAS
The ZS EV is the top-end electric vehicle that MG is selling in India.
MG ZS EV ADAS
The ZS EV is the top-end electric vehicle that MG is selling in India.

MG Motor India has announced that they achieved a growth of 6 per cent over April 2024. The car maker sold 4,769 units in May 2024 with 36 per cent of its monthly overall sales coming from electric vehicles. Moreover, the ZS EV achieved its highest-ever monthly sales since its launch.

The manufacturer recently partnered with Zeon, a prominent charging point operator (CPO) in India, to further enhance its electric vehicle (EV) charging network. This collaboration marks MG Motor's sixth partnership in the country and aims to provide convenient charging solutions for EV customers. Under the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding, MG Motor customers will gain access to over 300 chargers spread across India, courtesy of Zeon. This strategic alliance will contribute to the growth and accessibility of EV charging infrastructure in the nation.

MG Motor currently offers two electric cars in India. The ZS EV, which was launched in India back in 2020, was its first electric vehicle. Earlier this year, MG Motor introduced its second electric car Comet EV. The small and boxy EV is currently the most affordable electric vehicle one can buy in India. The Comet EV is priced from 7.98 lakh, going up to 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric hatchback takes on the likes of Tata Tiago EV and Citroen E-C3 in the segment.

MG Motor plans to expand its EV lineup in the coming days, which will benefit from its growing EV charging network. It aims to launch five new cars, most of them being EVs, by 2028. The carmaker is also planning to assemble EV batteries at its facility in Gujarat. Expanding the EV charging network is therefore key to MG's roadmap for India.

Also Read : 2024 MG Gloster facelift spotted ahead of launch. Check details

The manufacturer is filing design trademarks for several new vehicles. It is expected that MG will launch Cloud EV and a facelift of Gloster by the end of 2024. Both the vehicles have been spotted testing on our Indian roads.

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2024, 10:44 AM IST
TAGS: ZS EV Comet EV one MG MG Motor India

