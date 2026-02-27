HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Mclaren Plans Cautious Start As Ferrari, Mercedes Show Early Edge

McLaren plans cautious start as Ferrari, Mercedes show early edge

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 27 Feb 2026, 09:08 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • McLaren is satisfied with testing progress but expects Ferrari and Mercedes to lead early, planning a cautious start to the new Formula 1 season.

McLaren F1 2026 pre-season
Oscar Piastri during pre-season testing in Bahrain, as McLaren prepares for a cautious start to the campaign ahead of the Australian Grand Prix. (AP)
McLaren F1 2026 pre-season
Oscar Piastri during pre-season testing in Bahrain, as McLaren prepares for a cautious start to the campaign ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.
View Personalised Offers on
McLaren 750S arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

McLaren will head into the opening round of the season in Melbourne with a cautious mindset, despite coming off a championship-winning campaign.

Team principal Andrea Stella said the early races may require a “defensive" approach, with Ferrari and Mercedes appearing slightly ahead in pre-season running. The Woking-based squad is defending both titles this year after Lando Norris ended Max Verstappen’s four-year run at the top.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mclaren 750s (HT Auto photo)
McLaren 750S
Engine Icon3994 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.91 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mclaren Gt (HT Auto photo)
McLaren GT
Engine Icon3994 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.72 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mclaren 720s (HT Auto photo)
McLaren 720S
Engine Icon3994 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.65 - 5.04 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Triumph Te-1 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Triumph TE-1
MaxSpeed Icon209 kmph
₹ 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Essel Energy Get 1 (HT Auto photo)
Essel Energy GET 1
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹ 37,500 - 41,500
Compare
View Offers
Tunwal Storm Zx Advance 1 (HT Auto photo)
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹ 1.29 - 1.56 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

While expectations are naturally high, Stella struck a careful tone, suggesting that testing form does not always translate directly into race pace.

Encouraging numbers from testing

McLaren completed 1,108 laps across nine days of testing in Bahrain and Barcelona, a solid workload that allowed the team to tick off most of its planned evaluation programme.

Also Read : McLaren MCL40 revealed with Papaya orange for the 2026 F1 season in Bahrain

From a reliability standpoint, Stella said the team made clear progress compared to last season’s starting point. Just as importantly, the MCL40 has shown signs of improved outright speed. Both Norris and Oscar Piastri reported positive feedback on balance and drivability.

However, Stella acknowledged that interpreting testing data remains tricky. Fuel loads, engine modes and development plans vary widely across teams, making it difficult to define the true pecking order.

Ferrari and Mercedes look sharp

Within what Stella called the “usual suspects", Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Red Bull, he believes Ferrari and Mercedes currently hold a small advantage.

How big that gap is remains uncertain. The true competitive picture will only become clearer once qualifying begins at the Australian Grand Prix.

For McLaren, the bigger question may not be initial pace, but how quickly each team develops under this year’s regulations.

Development race will define the season

Formula One is entering one of its biggest regulatory transitions in decades. The new engine and chassis framework significantly increases the electrical component of the power unit, bringing it close to parity with the combustion engine.

Also Read : McLaren Artura Spider MCL39 bespoke supercar launched, celebrates 10th F1 World Constructors Championship

That shift introduces new challenges in energy deployment, boost modes and race management. Some observers worry the added complexity could make racing harder for casual fans to follow.

Stella acknowledged the scale of change, describing it as perhaps the most sweeping overhaul of this century. He added that fine-tuning may still be needed to ensure the racing remains clear, competitive and engaging.

For McLaren, the opening phase will be about consistency and seizing opportunities rather than outright dominance. As Stella put it, using a football analogy, the team may defend early and look to strike on the counterattack once rivals reveal their full potential.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2026, 09:08 am IST
TAGS: mclaren formula 1 f1

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.