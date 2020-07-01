Diminishing its dependence on Ferrari engines, Maserati on Wednesday revealed its fully in-house developed engine dubbed “Nettuno". This is Maserati's first new engine developed in 20 years.

The Nettuno takes shape of a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 and weighs less than 220 kg. As per the company, this engine features dry sump and an F1-derived pre-chamber combustion system with twin-spark plugs.

It has been rated to produce a staggering 630 PS of power at 7,500 rpm and 730 Nm (538 pound-feet) of torque between 3,000 and 5,500 rpm, with a specific power output of 210 PS/litre. It revs up to 8,000 rpm and has a '1-6-3-4-2-5' firing order. Its compression ratio stands at 11:1, the stroke is 82 mm and the bore 88 is mm.

It will debut in the much-anticipated MC20 supercar which will come out at the “MMXX: The time to be audacious" event slated for September 9-10.

Eventually, it will be trickled down to lesser models of Maserati’s revamped lineup where it will be seen in a tuned-down form. As per some international reports, it will be produce 542 PS in the sports cars and 523 PS in the SUVs. After the MC20 supercar, it will be also be featured in the Levante by 2021.

A product roadmap revealed that the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans will receive a facelift later this year along with the Levante. In 2021, the next-generation GranTurismo will be introduced along with the Maserati’s second SUV and an “all-new sportscar cabrio," the latter might be a droptop MC20. A year later, the company will introduce the GranCabrio and Quattroporte replacements, followed by the next-gen Levante in 2023.



