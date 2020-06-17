Maserati Ghibli ready for facelift, will get hybrid powertrain

Maserati Ghibli is all set to become the first product from the Modena-based company to soon feature a hybrid powertrain. The eagerly-awaited Ghibli hybrid is set to be launched on July 15 and Maserati has released a teaser video confirming the jump to electric technology.

While it was speculated that it was only a matter of time before Maserati would swerve to join the electrification movement, the Ghibli hybrid is most likely to come as a major shot in the arm and lead its charge into a new world.

With plans of showcasing the 2021 Ghibli at Beijing Motor Show in April hitting a roadblock due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Maserati is now finally ready to take the covers off of the facelift - seven years after being launched for the first time - which will get a plug-in hybrid option in all probabilities.

While details about the hybrid car are scarce, it is a major step for Maserati at a time when car makers in almost every segment are looking at having alternative powertrains to remain relevant in a fast-changing global automotive world.

The Maserati Ghibli currently is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine but reports suggest that the plug-in hybrid could get a 2.0-liter motor.

The Ghibli hybrid may just be the start of the move towards adding more products in the alternate fuel category. The hybrid updates are likely to be taken forward to Maserati's Levante and Quattroporte while GranTurismo and GranCabrio will be offered as 'electric-only' models.