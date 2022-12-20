Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Maruti Suzuki Says High Taxes Levied By Govt Leads To Low Car Ownership

Maruti Suzuki says high taxes levied by govt leads to low car ownership

Maruti Suzuki has said that the taxes levied by the government on vehicles has put them beyond the reach of much of the population. The carmaker's criticism of the government tax regime is similar to that of Tesla and Toyota Motor. Earlier in 2019 when Tesla was looking to enter India, the US EV startup's CEO Elon Musk had said that India’s duties prevented it importing electric cars to test demand before committing to build a local factory. Toyota, in 2015, halted expansion in India due to high tariffs.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Dec 2022, 10:33 AM
Follow us on:
File photo of a Maruti Suzuki showroom. Image has been used for representational purpose. (MINT_PRINT)

While speaking at an event, Maruti's Chairman RC Bhargava said that the government policies are such that they treat cars as luxury products that need to be heavily taxed. He added that this has led to the car-industry's growth slowing to 3% from 12% in the past twelve years, partly due to poor government policies. The cheapest model from Maruti Suzuki costs 3,39,000. A goods and services tax of 28% applies to most new cars at present.

Also Read : Maruti Alto, Hyundai i20, Honda City, and others may be axed in 2023. Know why

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.15 - 6.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.35 kmpl
₹5.4 - 7.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tigor
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.3 kmpl
₹5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Per capita income in the country is about $2,300 a year, compared with $12,500 in China and $69,000 in the US, according to the World Bank. Only 7.5% of Indian households own a car in India, which is lower than in China, where almost half of urban homes and one quarter of rural households own a car.

Separately, speaking at the event, Maruti Chief Executive Officer Hisashi Takeuchi, said that the company has some gaps in its product portfolio and is working on strengthening the lineup. The carmaker sells cheaper entry-level cars in the market and is looking to introduce two new sports utility vehicles in January.

First Published Date: 20 Dec 2022, 10:23 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS