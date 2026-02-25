HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat Railway Siding Noted As World’s First Modal Shift Project

Maruti Suzuki Gujarat railway siding noted as world’s first modal shift project

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Feb 2026, 11:51 am
  • Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat railway siding has dispatched over six lakh vehicles since March 2023, and is expected to achieve 1.7 lakh carbon credits under the Verified Carbon Standard programme.

Maruti Suzuki railway siding
Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that its Gujarat in-plant railway siding has been recognised as the world’s first modal shift transportation project under the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) programme of Verra, a global carbon credit registry.

This project involves the shift of vehicle dispatches from road to rail, with the aim of cutting logistics-related emissions. Over a 10-year crediting period from FY2023-24 to FY2032-33, it is expected to achieve over 1.7 lakh carbon credits under the VCS programme, subject to independent verification.

The emissions reduction has been quantified using the AM0090 methodology prescribed under the Clean Development Mechanism framework from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat railway siding has cumulatively dispatched over six lakh vehicles since operations began in March 2023. The facility was inaugurated in March 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing under the GatiShakti programme.

Separately, the company’s Manesar facility in Haryana houses what it describes as India’s largest automobile in-plant railway siding. The Manesar siding was inaugurated in June 2025 by Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Maruti Suzuki states that the railway siding project contributes to several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including climate action and sustainable industrial growth.

First Published Date: 25 Feb 2026, 11:51 am IST
TAGS: maruti suzuki

