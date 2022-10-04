Maruti Suzuki reports two-fold rise in vehicle production in September

Total production of passenger cars at Maruti Suzuki was up at 1,31,258 units as against 47,884 units in the same month a year ago.

Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has reported a two-fold rise in its vehicle production in September at 1,77,468 units as compared to 81,278 units produced in the same month last year. The company said that the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles last month, adding that it took all the possible measures to minimise the impact.

However, the company said that a year-on-year comparison may not be meaningful because “production volume in September 2021 was adversely impacted due to shortage of electronic components". Total passenger vehicles production last month stood at 1,73,929 units as compared to 77,782 units in the year-ago period.

Total production of passenger cars was up at 1,31,258 units as against 47,884 units in the same month a year ago. Production of utility vehicles stood at 29,811 units during the period under review as compared to 21,873 units in September of 2021.

Production of light commercial vehicles Super Carry stood at 3,539 units as compared to 3,496 units in the year-ago month.

The company's total sales in September stood at 1,76,306 units including domestic sales of 1,50,885 units, and sales to other OEMs of 4,018 units and exports of 21,403 units. The company also reported that they are still facing a shortage of electronic components which has had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. However, Maruti Suzuki did take all possible measures to minimise the impact.

The latest offering from Maruti Suzuki is the Grand Vitara. It is their new flagship SUV and the second SUV in the mid-size segment to offer a strong hybrid engine. The second SUV to offer a strong hybrid engine is the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder which shares the underpinnings with the Grand Vitara. There is also a mild-hybrid engine on offer with both SUVs.

