HT Auto
Home Auto News Maruti Suzuki Reports Two Fold Rise In Vehicle Production In September

Maruti Suzuki reports two-fold rise in vehicle production in September

Total production of passenger cars at Maruti Suzuki was up at 1,31,258 units as against 47,884 units in the same month a year ago.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Oct 2022, 10:33 AM
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022

Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has reported a two-fold rise in its vehicle production in September at 1,77,468 units as compared to 81,278 units produced in the same month last year. The company said that the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles last month, adding that it took all the possible measures to minimise the impact.

However, the company said that a year-on-year comparison may not be meaningful because “production volume in September 2021 was adversely impacted due to shortage of electronic components". Total passenger vehicles production last month stood at 1,73,929 units as compared to 77,782 units in the year-ago period.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.2 kmpl
₹5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.92 - 9.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
 
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
Electric | Automatic
₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Total production of passenger cars was up at 1,31,258 units as against 47,884 units in the same month a year ago. Production of utility vehicles stood at 29,811 units during the period under review as compared to 21,873 units in September of 2021.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Big discount on Maruti's most affordable car Alto. Check how much you can save)

Production of light commercial vehicles Super Carry stood at 3,539 units as compared to 3,496 units in the year-ago month.

The company's total sales in September stood at 1,76,306 units including domestic sales of 1,50,885 units, and sales to other OEMs of 4,018 units and exports of 21,403 units. The company also reported that they are still facing a shortage of electronic components which has had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. However, Maruti Suzuki did take all possible measures to minimise the impact.

The latest offering from Maruti Suzuki is the Grand Vitara. It is their new flagship SUV and the second SUV in the mid-size segment to offer a strong hybrid engine. The second SUV to offer a strong hybrid engine is the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder which shares the underpinnings with the Grand Vitara. There is also a mild-hybrid engine on offer with both SUVs.

First Published Date: 04 Oct 2022, 10:08 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
Geeta Phogat took the delivery of the Mahindra Scorpio-N. (Image: Twitter/Geeta Phogat)
Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz

Trending this Week

Tiago EV from Tata Motors is backing its feature lists and multiple battery options to strike a chord with potential buyers.
Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range
Jawa 42 sits below the Perak which is also a bobber.
Jawa 42 Bobber launched, is the most affordable bobber in the Indian market
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died.
Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Audi R8 V10 GT RWD breaks cover as the supercar’s swan song, limited to 333 cars
Audi R8 V10 GT RWD breaks cover as the supercar’s swan song, limited to 333 cars
Maruti Suzuki reports two-fold rise in vehicle production in September
Maruti Suzuki reports two-fold rise in vehicle production in September
Honda City, Amaze customers can drive car now, pay in 2023. Check details
Honda City, Amaze customers can drive car now, pay in 2023. Check details
More than 50% of new cars in the US to be electric by 2030: Report
More than 50% of new cars in the US to be electric by 2030: Report
Made-in-India Skoda Kushaq SUV's exports begin
Made-in-India Skoda Kushaq SUV's exports begin

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city