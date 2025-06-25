Maruti Suzuki plans 1,500 EV ready workshops, hits record 24.5 lakh services in May

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (Maruti Suzuki) plans to add 1,500 EV enabled service workshops covering over 1,000 cities with specially trained manpower and special equipment to extend all EV related support by financial year 2030-31, confirmed Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. The announcement came as the carmaker announced to have serviced over 24.5 lakh vehicles in a single month, the highest ever in its history.

The 1,500 EV enabled service workshops will be a part of the planned 8,000 additional service touchpoints that the carmaker aims to establish by FY31

The record was achieved in the month of May, and entails paid service, free service as well as running repairs. Takeuchi further added that the 1,500 EV enabled service workshops will be a part of the planned 8,000 additional service touchpoints that the carmaker aims to establish by FY31. The carmaker currently has 5,400 service touchpoints.

He added that even before the company started mass sales of vehicles in India, the focus was on building a robust service network, a foundation that continues to support us as it expands its business further. The carmaker claims that over the years through its dealer partners, it has introduced several innovative and industry-first service formats, to address the smallest query to full-car service needs.

These range from traditional brick-and-mortar workshops to mobile workshops providing service at customer’s doorstep. Additionally, a dedicated Quick Response Team (QRT) provides emergency on-road assistance across the country. This vast service network becomes immensely significant to support customers during a natural calamity.

To enhance service operations, Maruti Suzuki has implemented AI-driven chatbots and voice bots. Alongside, the workshop personnel are trained on latest technologies as well as soft skills. To minimize downtime, and quick service turnaround, the Company ensures quick availability of parts. The high level of localization supports in making the parts easily available and affordable.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara launch

According to recent reports, Maruti Suzuki has slashed near-term production targets for its maiden electric car, e-Vitara, by two-thirds owing to the ongoing rare earth magnet shortages. The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara electric SUV, which is the carmaker's first-ever electric car, is slated to be launched in India in September 2025.

Ahead of that, the carmaker previously revealed its plan to make 26,500 units in the first and second quarters of this fiscal, between April and September. However, with the ongoing supply chain crisis, Maruti Suzuki has slashed the target significantly to 8,200 units. This comes as the latest sign of disruption to the Indian auto industry owing to China's export restrictions on rare earth magnets.

