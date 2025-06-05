HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki dispatches 5.18 lakh vehicles through Indian railways in FY25. Check details

05 Jun 2025, 12:36 PM
Maruti Suzuki currently dispatches vehicles to more than 20 hubs using railways, from where over 600 cities across India are served. Port locations of Mundra and Pipavav, used by the Company for exports, are also served using railways.

Maruti Suzuki has dispatched 5.18 lakh cars using Indian railways.
Maruti Suzuki has dispatched 5.18 lakh cars using Indian railways.
Leading Indian carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India has announced that it has dispatched 5.18 lakh vehicles through Indian Railways in FY 2024-25. With this, the carmaker has dispatched 24.3 per cent of its total dispatches using railways. The company claims that this has been its highest ever dispatch through Indian railways in a financial year. The company claims that the major advantage of railways is that it offers a low-emission and energy-efficient mode of transportation. Besides, it also helps to ease road congestion.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki expands solar capacity with new projects at Kharkhoda and Manesar plants

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, stated that reducing carbon emissions is a top priority for the carmaker, both in the products and in operations. Maruti Suzuki was the first company in India to obtain an Automobile-Freight-Train-Operator license in 2013. Since then, they have dispatched nearly 24 lakh vehicles through rail mode. “By FY 2030-31, we plan to increase the share of vehicle dispatches through railways to 35 per cent," he said.

Growth in transportation through railways for Maruti Suzuki

The company started dispatching cars using railways in 2013. In the first year, during FY 2014-15, the company dispatched 65,700 vehicles, while in the next financial year, the company dispatched 76,441 cars contributing to 5 per cent of total dispatches. In FY17, the company dispatched 87,747 cars, marking a contribution of 5.5 per cent in total dispatch.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki India eyes 4 lakh exports in FY26 to counter domestic market slowdown

Meanwhile, during FY18, the company for the first time crossed the one lakh dispatches using railways mark with a total dispatch of 1,10,377 units, marking a contribution rate of 6.2 per cent. In FY25 with a total dispatch of 5.18 lakh vehicles through Indian Railways, the company claims to have saved 180,660 tonnes of CO2 and 63 million litres of fuel.

First Published Date: 05 Jun 2025, 12:36 PM IST
