Maruti Suzuki awaits policy for diverse clean tech, plans EVs and hybrid cars

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest car manufacturer, has taken a pitch to have an integrated policy framework expediting clean technologies in the automotive sector. Chairman RC Bhargava said, “We are committed to a multi-pronged approach towards the environment and the needs of the Indian consumer, which are varied."

Sustainability: A multi-faceted approach

In his address to the shareholders, Bhargava pointed out that with the rapidly changing regulatory environment and complexities of the Indian market, it was becoming challenging. He sought stability and predictability in government policies for industrial growth and innovation.

The company will work on a diversified strategy—multiple technologies rather than solely electric vehicles—to be in sync with India's diversified geography and socio-economic conditions, said Bhargava.

"We believe a mix of technologies is the right way forward for India," he said. "Of course, electric vehicles have an important role, but hybrids, CNG, and biofuels also have immense benefits in terms of lower emissions and fuel efficiency."

Maruti Suzuki eVX will come as the first-ever Suzuki strategic global SUV.

A push for hybrids, CNG and biofuels

Maruti Suzuki is actively promoting hybrid technology, which offers substantive gains in fuel efficiency and emission over the traditional petrol and diesel cars. The company has targeted to sell around six lakh CNG cars this year, courtesy of the government support coming to the CNG infrastructure.

The solution then comes across as biofuels, more so biogas. Maruti Suzuki has launched a pilot project at its Manesar facility to produce biogas and is now batting for enabling policies to hasten the growth of this clean fuel source.

Affordability vs sustainability

With as much that is done with electric vehicles and other advanced technologies, Bhargava qualified that it needs to meet the mass market. Maruti Suzuki stays focused on the philosophy of offering pocket-friendly cars to a vast segment of the population.

“We will continue to focus on low-cost small cars while expanding out offerings in the SUV and premium segments," he said. “This approach ensures that we meet the varied needs of Indian customers, besides contributing to inclusive growth."

Building R&D capabilities

It is building its in-house research and development capabilities to support such ambitious plans. The company is spending on new technologies while increasing the size of its engineering team to 2,500 members.

“The technology will be a differentiator in times to come", said Bhargava. “We are committed to developing products that are not only technologically advanced but also aligned with the evolving needs of our customers and the country."

A bright future for Indian automotive industry

According to Maruti Suzuki's Managing Director and CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi, the growth prospects remain upbeat in the Indian automobile market. Selling over 40 lakh passenger vehicles in FY 2023-24 alone, India has evolved to be the world's third-biggest passenger vehicle market.

He has stressed the commitment of the company to bringing to more people in the Indian population “the joy of mobility." He is reported as having said that rapid growth in the country has opened up immense opportunities for growth and prosperity for the auto sector.

