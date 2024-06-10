How heatwave, elections created hurdles for India car sales in May

Published Jun 10, 2024

Car retail sales in the month of May saw a dip of one per cent compared to May of 2023

Data from Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations shows retail sales slid marginally in the month

FADA puts part of the blame on heatwave in many parts of India during the month of May

Excessive heat usually means lower footfall at showrooms which, in turn, impacts sales

The uncertainty around Lok Sabha elections are also pointed to as a factor

During election months, potential buyers tend to put off purchase decisions to a later date

FADA however predicts the market to return to normalcy now that the results of the elections are declared

An above-normal monsoon has been predicted and this is another good sign for robust rural market demand

FADA is cautiously optimistic and says while deals and offers on cars are great, no new models could be a concern
