Maruti Baleno-based compact SUV; could be revealed at Auto Expo 2023

The new compact SUV will be based on Baleno. It will go against Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and lower variants of Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet.

Maruti Suzuki has finally started focusing on SUVs as they recently unveiled the Grand Vitara and updated the Brezza. They are also working on another compact SUV that will sit between the S-Presso and the Brezza. It will be the crossover version of the Baleno which is a premium hatchback and has been very successful in the Indian market. It is expected that Maruti Suzuki will showcase the new compact SUV at the Auto Expo 2023 and it has been spotted testing on Indian roads. Maruti Suzuki has codenamed the upcoming SUV, YTB and the test mules of the compact SUV are currently under testing.

Maruti Suzuki YTB: Looks and interior

The YTB has a coupe SUV like design and the tyre size looks similar to the Baleno.

The Baleno Cross, as the new SUV is being called by some people should take some design inspiration from the Futuro-e Concept that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. So, it will have a design language of a coupe SUV. The spy shots reveal that the front has been inspired by the Grand Vitara. So, the LED Daytime Running Lamps are placed above while the main headlamp units sit below. It should have an LED projector setup. The interior might look very similar to the Baleno. So, the YTB might come with the same steering wheel, instrument cluster, infotainment system etc.

Maruti Suzuki YTB: Platform

Maruti Baleno Cross will share its underpinnings with the Baleno. This will help in saving research and development costs as Maruti would not have to develop an all-new platform for the new crossover. So, the upcoming YTB is expected to use the Heartect platform that several other Maruti Suzuki vehicles are using.

Maruti Suzuki YTB: Engine

The engine will be the same as the Baleno. So, a 1.2-litre, DualJet petrol engine produces 90 Ps of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. According to media reports, Maruti Suzuki might also offer their 1.0-litre BoosterJet petrol engine with the higher variants. This engine was earlier offered on Baleno RS which was discontinued when BS6 emission norms kicked in.

