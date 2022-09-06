HT Auto
Home Auto News Maruti Baleno Based Compact Suv; Could Be Revealed At Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Baleno-based compact SUV; could be revealed at Auto Expo 2023

The new compact SUV will be based on Baleno. It will go against Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and lower variants of Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Sep 2022, 20:23 PM
The front of the Maruti YTB looks like a smaller version of Grand Vitara.
The front of the Maruti YTB looks like a smaller version of Grand Vitara.
The front of the Maruti YTB looks like a smaller version of Grand Vitara.
The front of the Maruti YTB looks like a smaller version of Grand Vitara.

Maruti Suzuki has finally started focusing on SUVs as they recently unveiled the Grand Vitara and updated the Brezza. They are also working on another compact SUV that will sit between the S-Presso and the Brezza. It will be the crossover version of the Baleno which is a premium hatchback and has been very successful in the Indian market. It is expected that Maruti Suzuki will showcase the new compact SUV at the Auto Expo 2023 and it has been spotted testing on Indian roads. Maruti Suzuki has codenamed the upcoming SUV, YTB and the test mules of the compact SUV are currently under testing.

Maruti Suzuki YTB: Looks and interior

The YTB has a coupe SUV like design and the tyre size looks similar to the Baleno.
The YTB has a coupe SUV like design and the tyre size looks similar to the Baleno.
The YTB has a coupe SUV like design and the tyre size looks similar to the Baleno.
The YTB has a coupe SUV like design and the tyre size looks similar to the Baleno.

The Baleno Cross, as the new SUV is being called by some people should take some design inspiration from the Futuro-e Concept that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. So, it will have a design language of a coupe SUV. The spy shots reveal that the front has been inspired by the Grand Vitara. So, the LED Daytime Running Lamps are placed above while the main headlamp units sit below. It should have an LED projector setup. The interior might look very similar to the Baleno. So, the YTB might come with the same steering wheel, instrument cluster, infotainment system etc.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹5.58 - 9.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl | 80 bhp
₹5.7 - 8.05 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.2 kmpl
₹5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read: Maruti Baleno-based compact SUV spied first time, will be affordable than Brezza)

Maruti Suzuki YTB: Platform

Maruti Baleno Cross will share its underpinnings with the Baleno. This will help in saving research and development costs as Maruti would not have to develop an all-new platform for the new crossover. So, the upcoming YTB is expected to use the Heartect platform that several other Maruti Suzuki vehicles are using.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Maruti Suzuki YTB: Engine

(Also read: Maruti Baleno-based compact SUV spotted, could launch next year)

The engine will be the same as the Baleno. So, a 1.2-litre, DualJet petrol engine produces 90 Ps of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. According to media reports, Maruti Suzuki might also offer their 1.0-litre BoosterJet petrol engine with the higher variants. This engine was earlier offered on Baleno RS which was discontinued when BS6 emission norms kicked in.

 

First Published Date: 06 Sep 2022, 20:23 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti YTB YTB Maruti Suzuki YTB
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The NUR-E 75 claims to be the first locally-produced EV in Pakistan. Image courtesy: Facebook/DICE Foundation)
This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all
File photo used for representational purpose only
Driving a foreign-registered car in India? There's big news for you
Screenshot taken from video posted on Twitter.
Watch: Bentley Mulsanne stolen in UK found in Pakistan
Rimac Nevera is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 1.85 seconds.
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Maruti Baleno-based compact SUV; could be revealed at Auto Expo 2023
Maruti Baleno-based compact SUV; could be revealed at Auto Expo 2023
Inside Tesla's drive to keep Musk's battery promise
Inside Tesla's drive to keep Musk's battery promise
Tesla records 105% sales growth in the US in August, doubles market share
Tesla records 105% sales growth in the US in August, doubles market share
Brezza to XUV700: 10 SUVs that found more homes than others in August
Brezza to XUV700: 10 SUVs that found more homes than others in August
In pics: Mahindra XUV.e9 and BE.05 electric SUVs
In pics: Mahindra XUV.e9 and BE.05 electric SUVs

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city