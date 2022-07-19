Man dies after honking, parking-related argument; one held

A 32-year-old man died after he was allegedly attacked with stones and bricks following an argument over honking and parking a car near Saket Metro station in Delhi last week. The man was attacked by a group of six men. Police informed that one of the suspects identified as Priyanshu, 22, has been arrested. The alleged fight took place around 1.30 am last week and the victim died the next morning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker stated the Saket Police Station received a call on July 16 informing about a person lying near gate number 2 of Saket Metro Station. The caller informed the officials that the person was grievously injured. By the time a team of officials reached the spot, the individual was shifted to Safdarjung hospital. The deceased has been identified as Rohit.

As per the cops, the man was seriously injured in a fight that took place near the metro station. The officials shared they also met with one of the victim's friends called Rahul Yadav who accompanied him during the fight. Yadav shared with police that he along with Rohit and two other friends, Ashu Yadav and Amit Jain, were in a car and were parking their vehicle near gate number 2 of the metro station. Five to six boys who were standing at the spot reportedly picked up a fight and started to attack Rohit with bricks and stones.

Officials have formed multiple teams and have checked many CCTV recordings to ascertain the other suspects. The DCP stated the one arrested said that he along with his five friends were present there when four individuals in the car came to the spot. The driver of the vehicle honked but this group did not budge. “After this, an altercation broke out and two of the six men assaulted Rohit on his head with bricks and stones. Thereafter, all six fled. We are trying to nab other suspects," added the DCP.

