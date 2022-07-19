HT Auto
Home Auto News Man Dies After Honking, Parking Related Argument; One Held

Man dies after honking, parking-related argument; one held

Officials have formed multiple teams and have checked many CCTV recordings to ascertain the other suspects.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jul 2022, 16:35 PM
File photo used for representational purpose.  (HT_PRINT)
File photo used for representational purpose.  (HT_PRINT)
File photo used for representational purpose.  (HT_PRINT)
File photo used for representational purpose. 

A 32-year-old man died after he was allegedly attacked with stones and bricks following an argument over honking and parking a car near Saket Metro station in Delhi last week. The man was attacked by a group of six men. Police informed that one of the suspects identified as Priyanshu, 22, has been arrested. The alleged fight took place around 1.30 am last week and the victim died the next morning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker stated the Saket Police Station received a call on July 16 informing about a person lying near gate number 2 of Saket Metro Station. The caller informed the officials that the person was grievously injured. By the time a team of officials reached the spot, the individual was shifted to Safdarjung hospital. The deceased has been identified as Rohit. 

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

As per the cops, the man was seriously injured in a fight that took place near the metro station. The officials shared they also met with one of the victim's friends called Rahul Yadav who accompanied him during the fight. Yadav shared with police that he along with Rohit and two other friends, Ashu Yadav and Amit Jain, were in a car and were parking their vehicle near gate number 2 of the metro station. Five to six boys who were standing at the spot reportedly picked up a fight and started to attack Rohit with bricks and stones.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Officials have formed multiple teams and have checked many CCTV recordings to ascertain the other suspects. The DCP stated the one arrested said that he along with his five friends were present there when four individuals in the car came to the spot. The driver of the vehicle honked but this group did not budge. “After this, an altercation broke out and two of the six men assaulted Rohit on his head with bricks and stones. Thereafter, all six fled. We are trying to nab other suspects," added the DCP. 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 19 Jul 2022, 16:35 PM IST
TAGS: Road accident
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose only
Delhi govt has good news for women looking to take up professional taxi driving
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara will be officially revealed on July 20th.
Maruti Grand Vitara confirmed to get panoramic sunroof
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
BMW G 310 RR India launch today: Price expectation
Maruti Suzuki teased the new Grand Vitara SUV with a coupe-like profile ahead of its official unveiling on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile
Maharashtra government has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel prices from July 14.
Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Mumbai from today. Check new rates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Ather 450X Gen 3: What's new in third generation electric scooter
Ather 450X Gen 3: What's new in third generation electric scooter
In pics: Ather 450X Gen 3 launched in India
In pics: Ather 450X Gen 3 launched in India
Environmental activists deflate tyres of over 30 SUVs, call it a way of protest
Environmental activists deflate tyres of over 30 SUVs, call it a way of protest
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features
How locally-made aluminum air batteries may be big boost to EV adoption in India
How locally-made aluminum air batteries may be big boost to EV adoption in India

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city