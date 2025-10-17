Mahindra Racing unveils M12Electro Formula E car and livery ahead of Season 12

Mahindra Racing revealed its new contender for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the M12Electro, marking the Indian team’s participation in the 12th season of the all-electric series. This will be the last season of the GEN3 and GEN3 Evo cars, with the new GEN4 regulations to take over from 2026-27. The unveiling was held at an exclusive event in central London attended by Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra & Mahindra and coincides with the announcement of Valvoline Global Operations as its Official Partner.

The M12Electro features a triple-tone livery of metallic red, gloss white, and carbon black, and incorporates 12 stripes to represent each year of Mahindra’s participation in Formula E, alongside an Indian flag emblem. Mahindra Racing has competed since the inaugural 2014-15 Formula E season, standing as the sole Indian team in the series.

M12Electro: Updates for Season 12

Beyond aesthetics, the car includes updates to the GEN3 Evo package, which underpinned a series of podium finishes in Season 11, including races in Monaco, Jakarta, Berlin, and London. Under the wing of Frederic Bertrand, CEO and Team Principal, Mahindra Racing progressively refined the car through Seasons 9 and 10 to improve performance in Season 11. This resulted in a points tally three times higher than the previous season and an overall fourth-place finish in the Formula E World Championship. Bertrand says, “The aim is to keep growing as a team, to continue improving and to challenge for a top three position in the World Championship this year."

Driver line-up and development:

Mahindra Racing retains drivers Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara for the third consecutive season. The duo brings combined experience of 181 race starts, 10 wins, and 22 podium finishes, including de Vries’ Season 7 World Championship title. Kush Maini is also set to continue as a reserve driver with the team, participating in rookie tests and practice sessions while providing additional support throughout the season.

The drivers reflected on the car’s development trajectory during a recent press session. De Vries noted that prior seasons had been limited by the car’s potential, where gradual improvements were “comfortable but not enough for performance potential." The development approach shifted to a ground-up redesign, creating a foundation that was leveraged to extract more performance in Season 11. According to Bertrand, the car in prior seasons lacked consistency on normal, permanent tracks, adding, “We have now created a car that is good on any type of layout."

Mortara said, “In Season 10, we seemed to lack a little bit of pace on normal tracks, but I must say that we improved quite a bit in Season 11. We seem to have a car that is performing quite well everywhere. There are things we try to improve, but we have a car that is quite competitive everywhere."

A pre-season test at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia will precede the first race of Formula E Season 12, scheduled for December 6, 2025, in São Paulo, Brazil.

