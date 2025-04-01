Mahindra achieves record sales in FY25, driven by Thar Roxx, Scorpio N and XUV700

Indian carmaker, Mahindra and Mahindra posted its highest ever yearly sales with 5,51,487 units being sold during the financial year 2024-25. During the last financial year, the company had posted cumulative sales of 4,59,877 units. This translated to a 20 per cent increase over the FY24 volumes. Major contrinutor to this feat are the newer models like the Mahindra Thar Roxx , Scorpio N and the XUV 700. The company noted that it closed the year with the highest Vahan registrations which also grew by 20 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

In March 2025, the SUV maker’s cumulative sales stood at 50,835 vehicles, marking a 23 per cent increase over the same time last year. In the domestic market, a total of 48,048 vehicles were sold, as compared to 40,631 units sold in March last year. This translated to a growth rate of 18 per cent YoY. Meanwhile, 2,787 units were exported in the month. Interestingly, the deliveries of the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BE 6 also began from mid-March onwards.

The company further stated that other key achievements for the year include being the numero uno SUV player and number two passenger vehicle manufacturer by revenue. Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, stated that in March, the company had sold sold a total of 48,048 SUVs, with a growth of 18 per cent and 83894 total vehicles (including LCVs), a 23 per cent growth over last year. “We also started the deliveries of our Electric Origin SUVs, where we see a strong continued demand momentum. The year ended on a very positive note with us selling over 5 lakh SUVs in the domestic market for the first time ever," he added.

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6: Specs, price and deliveries

The deliveries of the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BE 6, the company’s debutante born electric vehicles, also started. Interestingly, only the top spec variants of both the SUVs - Pack Three, are currently being delivered. The prices for the Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three start at ₹30.50 lakh, while the Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three is priced at ₹26.90 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

Both the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BE 6 Pack Three get the 79 kWH battery pack. With this, the BE 6 is claimed to provide a range of 682 km on a single charge, while the larger XEV 9e comes with a claimed range of 656 km on a single charge. In terms of specs, both the SUVs with the 79 kWh battery pack produce 285 bhp with 380 Nm of torque.

