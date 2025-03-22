Maharashtra extends deadline again for High-Security Registration Plates on vehicles

The Maharashtra Transport Department has extended the deadline once again to install High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. Car owners were originally required to switch to HSRP by March 31 this year, which was later extended to April 30. The deadline has now been further pushed to June 30, 2025. The move has been made owing to slower implementation.

HSRP Deadline Extended To June 30 In Maharashtra

The deadline is particularly for older vehicles registered before 2019 that do not have HSRPs installed. Many vehicles are still awaiting installation of HSRPs, which has prompted the authorities to extend the deadline so owners can avoid penalties and ensure compliance. The move will also make fancy number plates illegal to use since some of the designs can be difficult to decipher. Post the deadline, unofficial plates will face a fine of ₹1,000 under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Also Read : No more fancy number plates on cars: Maharashtra plans for compulsory HSRP

What are High-Security Number Plates?

HSRPs have a 10-digit unique laser-branded identification number with a laser-etched code and are tamper-proof, which ensures they can’t be replaced easily. The plates are made of a rare aluminium alloy and have the IND badging hot-stamped with the hologram of the Ashok Chakra and a retro-reflective film with India inscription. With cars, there is an additional chromium-based hologram sticker affixed on the windshield with the details of the vehicle’s registration. The move aims to discourage counterfeiting and enhance vehicle security and theft prevention.

While new vehicles have HSRPs pre-installed at the time of delivery, the move aims to bring cars prior to 2019 up to speed. Vehicle owners in Maharashtra will need to get the HSRPs installed from authorised vendors, which are registered with the transport department. You can find a list of the authorised vendors on the VAHAN portal.

